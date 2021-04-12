18-Year-Old Makes Bowling History by Converting 7–10 Split

The Ginger Assassin did something nobody had in 30 years

Professional bowler Anthony Neuer did something on Sunday that was last accomplished long before he was born. In the seventh frame of his U.S. Open semifinal match against Jakob Butturff, the 18-year-old Neuer picked up a spare by converting a 7–10 split.

Neuer is just the fourth person in history to convert the notoriously difficult split in a televised match, and the first since 1991. It was an unbelievable achievement, which Fox Sports announcer Rob Stone made abundantly clear with his call.

“He did it! He did it!” Stone yelled. “He got the 7–10, Randy. He did it! My goodness, the Ginger Assassin just dropped a 7–10. You bet, kid. You bet.”

Televised 7–10 spares are far more rare even than televised 300 games. In the history of televised bowling, there have been 32 perfect games on TV.

Neuer, the son of PBA Tour winner Andy Neuer, ended up losing the match, but his split conversion will be a moment that goes down in history. Before Sunday, the only bowlers to convert the 7–10 split on TV were Mark Roth (at the 1980 Alameda Open), John Mazza (at the 1990 Bud Light Classic) and Jess Stayrook (at the 1991 Tuscon Open).

“It was pretty cool, honestly. I mean, I’m not gonna say it was bad,” Neuer said during the United States Bowling Congress’s postgame show. “I wasn’t expecting it. I mean, I was walking away and I looked back and I seen it come across, and I was just shocked.”

It was a great weekend for Neuer. He’s brand new to the PBA Tour and just finished third in a major championship, taking home $12,000. Not a bad way to spend a Sunday.

How Hideki Matsuyama won his first major championship. ... Inside Will Zalatoris’s journey to a runner-up finish at that Masters. ... 10 people who will come to define the 2021 NFL draft. ... Wilton Jackson checks in on Deion Sanders’s progress at Jackson State. ... If the Wizards choose to buy out Russell Westbrook, the market for him would be fascinating.

The Phillies beat the Braves after a controversial call that was upheld on review. ... Puerto Rican rapper/singer Bad Bunny looked like a million bucks in his WWE debut at WrestleMania. ... John Harbaugh says he thought about letting Justin Tucker try a 68-yard field goal. ... Marcus Stroman was ticked off when the Mets’ series finale against the Marlins was suspended after he threw just nine pitches. ... Eddie George, who has no previous coaching experience, is going to be the head football coach at Tennessee State. ... Canadian broadcaster TSN did not air a World Curling Championship match after a competitor who tested positive for COVID-19 was allowed to participate. ... North Texas softball pitcher Hope Trautwein struck out all 21 batters in the program’s first perfect game.

A low-budget Soviet version of The Lord of the Rings has resurfaced on YouTube after 30 years in the can. ... Five dog tags (including one 24 years old) were discovered in the stomach of an alligator killed by a hunter in South Carolina. ... America is facing a shortage of ketchup packets.

