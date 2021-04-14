The Best Sports Quotes of All Time

1. If you follow me on Twitter or have read my columns over the years on SI.com, you know—to put it lightly—I’m not a fan of Alex Rodriguez.

So when I saw the amazing “I don’t know who that is” quote from Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards on Tuesday night, I quickly fired up the Twitter app and shared my thoughts:

Now that I’ve slept on it and the recency bias has passed, I want to state for the record that this, from Kobe Bryant, is actually still my all-time-favorite sports quote:

And Bill Parcells telling the Patriots' trainer his injured kicker "doesn't have to play, he just has to kick" is my second favorite.

However, Edwards would easily make my top 10 with his gem on A-Rod.

I’ve always felt great sports quotes deserve more attention. So I asked my followers for their favorite and the results were simply spectacular, but it was complete anarchy.

I couldn’t keep up with the replies. There was a lot of Allen Iverson’s famous “We talkin’ about practice.” A lot of Dennis Green’s “Crown their asses.” A lot of Jim Mora’s “PLAYOFFS?”

I did my best to pull the best of the best for you, but there’s definitely a bunch I left out, so I highly recommend going to my tweet and checking all the replies.

BONUS ENTRY: Just had to give a shout-out to these two folks for referencing my drop on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

Again, I got hundreds of replies, so go check my mentions for more of these gems.

2. Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker caught Shaq taking a snooze Tuesday night, so they attempted to throw grapes in his mouth. On a side note, love the Diesel's slippers.

3. I love this fellow degenerate gambler in the Giants jacket. Nothing but honesty and keeping it real. All he wanted to know from Reds first baseman Joey Votto was if there would be a run in the first inning of Tuesday night's game against the Giants because he bet no run in the first.

Turns out there was a run in the first inning ... courtesy of ... Joey Votto.

4. Jesus Aguilar is one of the more entertaining players in baseball. Last week he stole Pete Alonso's note card right from his pocket.

And Tuesday night he attempted a defensive play we all did as kids.

5. This is just ridiculous.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today is Pete Rose's 80th birthday. No matter how you feel about Rose, who 100% should absolutely positively be in the Hall of Fame, it will always be crazy that this play actually took place in an All-Star Game.

