Russ Promised Playoffs for Wiz in Passionate Speech

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
The Crossover: Boldest NBA Playoff Predictions Ahead of Round One
The Crossover: Boldest NBA Playoff Predictions Ahead of Round One

Russell Westbrook Promised Wizards Would Make Playoffs in Passionate Speech

In Friday’s Hot Clicks: how Russell Westbrook inspired the Wizards during a difficult stretch, a rough night for the Maple Leafs and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Russ didn’t plan on going home early

The Wizards blew out the Pacers, 142–115, on Thursday night to secure what seemed impossible just six weeks ago: a playoff berth.

The Wiz were propelled over the final weeks of the season by Russell Westbrook, who averaged 23.0 points, 14.0 assists and 13.5 rebounds in the team’s final 23 games. He also inspired his teammates with an impassioned speech while the team was struggling. Head coach Scott Brooks can’t recall exactly when Westbrook made the speech but does remember the substance of it.

“He gave a very passionate, very direct talk to the group. He was like ‘I am not going through this season and not making the playoffs,’ ” Brooks told reporters after the win over the Pacers.

“Not that he predicted it, but he said I’m not going to let this happen and not make the playoffs. We’re going to step up and fight for one another. It went on and on and on. I was just like, ‘That’s a special young man there.’ ”

The Wizards were one of the worst teams in the NBA over the first three-ish months of the season. On April 5, after losing their fourth straight and 12th out of their previous 15, the Wiz fell to 17–32 and slipped to 13th in the Eastern Conference.

In any other year, a playoff berth would have been out of the question, but with the addition of the NBA’s play-in tournament, Washington only needed to climb as high as 10th to have a shot at the postseason. Rather than tank the rest of the season by trading Bradley Beal, the Wizards turned on the jets over the final 23 games of the season. They went 17–6 over that stretch, good enough not to just sneak into the play-in as the 10th seed, but received the added security of the No. 8 seed.

Westbrook has always been a divisive player, perhaps more than ever this season, but his leadership has been a boost to a young Wizards roster. They probably won’t get past the Sixers in the first round, but just qualifying for the postseason has to feel like a great accomplishment. 

The best of SI

10 story lines to watch over the rest of the NFL offseason. ... Luka Dončić and the Mavs are looking to build on a memorable run in last year’s playoffs. ... The WNBA’s young stars have been thriving in the season’s first week

Around the sports world

John Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher and hospitalized after a scary accidental hit in the Maple Leafs–Canadiens game. ... CC Sabathia had some really harsh criticism for Tony La Russa, saying he “shouldn't be f------ managing that team.” ... Reopened sports stadiums are going to be a feast for wildlife. ... A photo op caused a dangerous situation at Indy 500 practice

Russ was on fire in the win

The Leafs lost on a ridiculous short-handed goal

Relievers have a lot of downtime

Golf can be amazing

A true legend

Putting a plastic cup on the table while a player signs his rookie deal is some especially hilarious product placement

(And do not sleep on the “presented by Tervis” logo on the video board.)

Tim Tebow looks like he’s bulked up quite a bit

Not sports

A group of astronomers captured one of the oldest images of the universe. ... A guy in Spain built an elaborate underground den after an argument with his parents.

Not how I expected that to go

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

YOU MAY LIKE

Messi-Elche-Barcelona
Soccer

Messi Sitting Out Barcelona's Season Finale

With nothing left to play for, Barcelona is letting its maestro get some extra rest before Copa America.

Wizards' Russell Westbrook celebrates after play-in game win
Play
Extra Mustard

Russ Promised Playoffs for Wiz in Passionate Speech

As the Wizards were struggling, Russell Westbrook gave an impassioned speech in which he guaranteed they’d make the playoffs. And they did.

nba-playoffs-chair
NBA

Michele Roberts Q&A: Retirement, Finishing the Strangest NBA Season and More

NBPA executive director Roberts reflects on this season, her retirement and dealing with complaints from superstars.

Nuno-Espirito-Santos-Wolves
Soccer

Nuno Espírito Santo Out as Wolves Manager

The Wolves coach brought the club to the Premier League and was a stabilizing force in his four years at the helm.

Kevin Kelley instructs his former high school team
College Football

The 'Never-Punt' Coach Embarks on College Football

Kevin Kelley's unorthodox style helped him win nine high school state championships in 18 years. Can it work in Division I?

USATSI_15142280
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Open Targets - NFC Teams

SI Fantasy senior analyst Michael Fabiano ranks all 16 NFC teams with the most available pass-catching opportunities.

Courtesy WWE
Play
Wrestling

WWE to Resume Live Touring in July

WWE will start a 25-city touring schedule this summer that runs from July 16 through Labor Day.

nfl-story-lines-urban-meyer-aaron-rodgers-jameis-winston
Play
NFL

10 Interesting NFL Offseason Story Lines

From teams tinkering with different strategies, to new faces in new places, there’s plenty of intrigue between now and Week 1.