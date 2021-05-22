What's the Price for Julio Jones?

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: Julio Jones's trade value, Eugene Chung was told he's 'not the right minority' and more.

Julio’s Value

The Falcons “would like to trade” Julio Jones to alleviate salary cap issues, The Athletic's Jeff Schultz reported on Thursday.

Jones is in the first year of a three-year contract signed in September 2019. The deal, worth $66 million (all guaranteed) runs from 2021 to '23 and includes cap hits of $23,050,000, $19,263,000, and $19,263,000 in each of the next three seasons, respectively. And although the Falcons are currently under the cap by $500,000, they need approximately $8 million to sign the 2021 draft picks.

If Jones is moved, what’s the price?

“A high-ranking team executive said he’d give the Falcons second- and fourth-round choices for Jones,” Packer Central’s Bill Huber wrote on Friday. “The assumption, he said, is the Falcons would want a first-round pick.

“Giving up a one is too much,” the executive told Huber. “Honestly, a two is too much but it’s the price, I’m sure.”

Jones had 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns in nine games last season, the lowest numbers of his career since his injury-shortened 2013 season. He did, however, average 15.1 yards per reception, his highest since 2017, and posted a career-high catch rate of 75%.

At 32 years old, Jones ranks 20th on the all-time receiving yardage list and 29th in all-time receptions.

Eugene Chung

Eugene Chung is a former first-round pick of the Patriots—No. 13 pick in the 1992 NFL draft—and spent parts of nine seasons on active rosters and practice squads with five different teams. He’s now an offensive line coach who spent most of the last decade with the Eagles and was seeking employment with a new team this offseason.

“When former Patriots offensive tackle Eugene Chung was pursuing an NFL coaching job this offseason, a comment made by one of his interviewers struck a chord,” wrote The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang last week. “As Chung sold himself, running through his accolades, experience, and everything he could bring to the organization’s staff, the interviewer interjected.”

“‘It was said to me, ‘Well, you’re really not a minority,’ Chung recalled.

“Chung, who is Korean, froze.”

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority,’” he said. “So I was like, ‘What do you mean I’m not a minority?’”

Chung described feeling emotionally paralyzed in the moment and realizing what the shocking narrative was. You can read Yang’s entire article here.

