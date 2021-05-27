Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUIT
Search
A Sixers Fan Threw Popcorn at Russell Westbrook as He Was Leaving the Court Due to Injury
A Sixers Fan Threw Popcorn at Russell Westbrook as He Was Leaving the Court Due to Injury

Joel Embiid Gives Us an A+ Celebration and an A+ Explanation: TRAINA THOUGHTS

Author:
Publish date:

1. Regular Traina Thoughts readers know we love celebrations. The more outrageous, the better. The more disrespectful, the better. The more original, the better.

So we want to give Joel Embiid a big hug this morning after he gave us a celebration Wednesday night that also paid homage to a couple of WWE superstars.

In the second quarter of the Sixers’ playoff game against the Wizards, Embiid took a nifty pass from Ben Simmons at the free throw line and soared toward the hoop for a running scoop shot while getting fouled.

After the shot was made, Embiid, laying on the ground, performed a series of gyrating hip thrusts combined with a hand gesture very familiar to WWE fans.

The celebration is actually better in GIF form.

No, this was not a tribute to Hump Day. After the game, Embiid explained that the celebration was a tribute to WWE’s crotch-chopping Degeneration X.

We’re sure Shawn Michaels and Triple H are very proud of Embiid this morning, and rightfully so.

giphy

2. A fresh, brand-new episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast dropped Thursday morning. 

First up is Peter Schrager from the NFL Network's Good Morning Football. Schrager discusses the Aaron Rodgers situation with the Packers and predicts Rodgers won't be back in Green Bay. 

We also talked about Tom Brady as an NFL media personality when he retires and what the best role would be for him. Other topics include Schrager's new podcast, Flying Coach, with Rams coach Sean McVay; NFL offensive lineman chugging beer at various sporting events; and Tom Brady's run-in with Larry David. We also power-rank Memorial Day, 4th of July and Labor Day.

Following Schrager, Golf Digest's Daniel Rapaport joins the podcast to talk about the Brooks Koepka–Bryson DeChambeau feud and the leaked video of Koepka that went viral following the PGA Championship. Rapaport also talks about his job as the "Tiger Woods Whisperer" and what covering Tiger is like.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

3. Speaking of the Koepka-DeChambeau feud that I discussed with Rapaport on the SI Media Podcast, it continued Wednesday after TNT announced that its next installment of The Match would take place July 6 and pit DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson.

4. Who knows whether Tom Brady handles any of his social media or if his team runs it completely. Personally, I'd like to think Tom Brady has better things to do than be on Twitter and make memes during the day, but if this was indeed Brady's own work after The Match was announced, then we should all just bow down to the GOAT.

5. In the least surprising news ever, sports viewership is bouncing back as the pandemic wanes.

6. I don't know anything about crypto, but Paul Pierce says he's just fine without ESPN, who fired Pierce last month thanks to it.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: It was 25 years ago today that Scott Hall invaded WCW's Monday Night Nitro to kick off one of the most important story lines in wrestling history.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

YOU MAY LIKE

The US Capitol is seen at dusk
College Football

New Legislation Seeks to Provide Collective Bargaining Rights to College Athletes

Legislation was introduced on Thursday seeking to provide collective bargaining rights to college athletes.

Dec 19, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; A Big 10 Championship logo is seen atop a yardage marker during the first half between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats at Lucas Oil Stadium.
College Football

Small Percentage of Big Ten Athletes Found to Have Myocarditis After COVID-19

About 30% of Big Ten athletes tested positive for COVID-19 last year and less than 1% of them were found to have clinical myocarditis, according to a study.

joel-embiid
Play
Extra Mustard

Joel Embiid Gives Us an A+ Celebration and an A+ Explanation

Joel Embiid goes all Degeneration X after scoring wild bucket

Man City's Phil Foden and Chelsea's Mason Mount
Soccer

Foden, Mount and the All-English UCL Final's Dynamic English Stars

Phil Foden and Mason Mount are breaking the mold of what it means to be a young, English star, and they'll feature at the heart of the Champions League final.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs and Southern California Trojans forward Evan Mobley
NBA

NBA Draft Lottery Simulation: Analyzing Potential Outcomes

Predicting the many possible outcomes of the 2021 NBA draft lottery.

Kahleah Copper jumps toward the hoop
WNBA

Kahleah Copper Is the Sky’s Elite Player-Coach

The Chicago guard is soaring this season—on and off the court.

Nationals Park streaker climbs out of tarp roller
Extra Mustard

Nude Nationals Park Streaker Tries to Hide in Tarp Roller

Give him points for creativity.

Fantasy Baseball, Craig Kimbrel Chicago Cubs
Play
Fantasy

Weekly Closer Report and Bullpen Depth Chart

High-stakes fantasy baseball guru Shawn Childs runs through every team's closer and top relief pitcher options