Brooks Koepka Has Had It With Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau is the most disliked man in golf. He does all these little things—like modify his irons to make them all the same lengths and putt side-saddle—that can rub people the wrong way. And talks about it all in a way that makes me feel like he’s trying to convince the world that he’s found the one correct way to play golf. This kind of stuff has made DeChambeau his fair share of enemies on Tour, including Brooks Koepka.

Koepka was trying to do an interview with Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis after his second round at the PGA Championship on Friday when DeChambeau walked behind him. The clack, clack, clack of DeChambeau’s metal spikes (a rarity on Tour) broke Koepka’s concentration.

“Sometimes, um—I lost my train of thought, hearing that bulls---,” Koepka said after rolling his eyes so hard they almost fell out of his head. “F------ Christ.”

Koepka and DeChambeau have some history. Their feud dates back to 2019, when Koepka took issue with DeChambeau’s slow pace of play. The two have continued to trade barbs since. In January '20, DeChambeau said on a Twitch stream that he was unimpressed with Koepka’s physique in his ESPN Body Issue photos. (Koepka responded by posting a photo of his four major trophies, saying he was indeed “2 short of a 6 pack.”)

DeChambeau told Sports Illustrated’s Michael Rosenberg last year that Koepka’s remarks are “funny, to be honest with you. There are times where it’s like, ‘O.K., dude, it’s too far.’ I’ve gone up to him a couple of times and tried to talk to him. And there have been times where, you know, I was gonna go talk to him when he said something, and I’m just like, ‘You know, it’s not even worth it. It’s not even worth my time to try and create something.’ ”

And this isn’t even the first time that DeChambeau’s metal spikes have caused a colleague to lose his cool. In January, Jon Rahm narrowly missed a birdie putt and complained about spike marks on the green with a string of expletives that was caught on a greenside microphone. DeChambeau (wearing metal spikes, of course) was playing in the group ahead of Rahm.

The other interesting question about the Koepka video is how it came to be released. Was it similar to the case of the leaked Joe Buck–Troy Aikman video from October, where someone on the production team grabbed it? The Twitter user who posted the Koepka video said another user alerted him to it after finding it on a media server, which raises more questions than it answers.

The canceled 2020 minor league season was especially detrimental to pitchers signed out of college. ... NBA offseason needs for every team in the lottery. ... How the Suns became contenders ahead of schedule.

A’s ownership is reportedly meeting with officials in Portland this week to talk about possible relocation. ... Former NFL tight end and current Fox announcer Greg Olsen says his eight-year-old son may need a heart transplant. ... Spain’s roster for the upcoming European Championship does not include a single Real Madrid player, the first time the national team will go into a major tournament without the country’s top club represented. ... ESPN announcer Dan Dakich started delivering food for DoorDash because he felt embarrassed about losing money betting on the NCAA tournament. ... Lou Williams’s message to Trae Young before his game-winner was simple: “Don’t pass the ball.” ... Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon has a “serious head injury” after he was attacked at a bar.

