Barry Bonds’s Dog Makes Westminster Dog Show Debut

In Monday’s Hot Clicks: the home run king’s new competitive outlet, the questionable call that sent Nikola Jokić packing and more.

Barry Bonds is at the top of a different game now

Sports fans tuning in to the Westminster Dog Show on Sunday would have spotted a surprisingly familiar face. Baseball’s all-time leading home run hitter Barry Bonds was in the house, not as a fan but as the owner of one of the dogs.

Bonds is a dog enthusiast, but this is the first time one of his own has made it to the big show. Hearing that Bonds, the formerly muscle-bound slugger, had entered a dog named Rocky in the WKC show, most people would probably picture a boxer, or a Great Dane, or some other kind of similarly hulking breed. But no, Rocky is a miniature schnauzer.

Bonds was interviewed on FS1 about his interest in show dogs and explained that it was his sister who got him interested in miniature schnauzers about 25 years ago. Rocky (who is female) spends all of her time in North Carolina with her trainer, but Bonds is still the owner.

Bonds’s first big dog show accomplishment came in 2019 when his schnauzer Apollo was ranked first in the country.

And here is Rocky at just five months old, alongside another of Bonds’s dogs, Adrienne.

Yes, all three of them have names inspired by the Rocky movies. During his FS1 interview, Bonds casually mentioned that the names aren’t just a nod to his love of the films. They’re also a reference to the fact that he used to live next to Sylvester Stallone.

Rocky ended up earning Select Dog honors (basically third place) in the Best of Breed competition.

The best of SI

Jon Wertheim’s 50 parting thoughts from the French Open. ... Christian Eriksen’s collapse puts everything in perspective. ... At the start of the U.S. Olympic Trials in swimming, a thousand swimmers have to shave their bodies all at once. ... Six losing teams that will make the NFL playoffs in 2021.

Around the sports world

Soccer player Sebastián Abreu, who holds the world record for most clubs played for in a career, has retired. ... PGA golfer Mark Hensby pulled out of this weekend’s tournament after incurring a 10-stroke penalty. ... Barbora Krejčíková is the first woman to win the singles and doubles titles at the same French Open since 2000.

Not sports

NBC was forced to halt production of Ultimate Slip N’ Slide after as many as 40 crew members came down with “explosive diarrhea.” ... An unidentified bidder paid $28 million to fly to space with Jeff Bezos.

I still can’t believe this story

