Aaron Judge Made This Home Run Robbery Look Too Easy

In Friday’s Hot Clicks: an amazing defensive play from one of baseball’s best offensive players, Denmark and Belgium’s tribute to Christian Eriksen and more.

He isn’t just a slugger

If you’re a fan of good defense, Thursday night’s Yankees–Blue Jays game was the game for you.

New York prevailed 8–4 to stretch its winning streak to three games thanks to home runs by Giancarlo Stanton and Gio Urshela and a clutch pinch-hit single by rookie Chris Gittens. The Yankees’ gloves kept the Blue Jays in check, too.

In the first inning, starter Michael King got out of a jam thanks to some awful Toronto baserunning that resulted in a triple play.

Urshela flashed the glove, too. In the fourth, he ranged deep to his right to snare a grounder off the bat of Lourdes Gurriel Jr., then delivered an off-balance throw from foul territory right on the money all the way across the diamond.

The icing on the cake was a clutch home run robbery by Aaron Judge. The Yankees were trailing by one when Cavan Biggio stepped up in the sixth with one runner on and sent a towering flyball out to rightfield. It would have stretched the Toronto lead to three if Judge had not played it perfectly.

He made that look so easy. The fact that he did not break his stride before jumping in just the exact right place is outrageous. Only he can make that play. He needed to jump high enough to reach his arm back far behind the wall and bring the ball back. No one else in baseball has the combination of size and athleticism necessary to pull that off.

The play even impressed a couple of great defensive outfielders.

Stanton, who gave the Yankees the lead in the top of the next inning with a two-run homer, credited Judge with turning the game around.

‘That was crazy. That was an awesome play,” Stanton told reporters. “It definitely took the energy out of that other dugout, too. So, huge play and definitely part of the reason why we won.”

The best of SI

The Bucks were at their best to force a Game 7 against the Nets. ... Three WNBA teams have emerged as head-and-shoulders above the rest. ... The biggest lingering questions as the USWNT waits to trim its roster for the Olympics.

Around the sports world

Oscar De La Hoya is slated for an exhibition boxing match against former UFC champ Vitor Belfort. ... UEFA is telling players to stop removing sponsors’ drink bottles from press conference podiums. ... The Diamondbacks lost their 23rd consecutive road game, a new MLB record.

Harden is fed up with Giannis’s drawn-out free throw routine

Belgium and Denmark stopped play in the 10th minute to honor Christian Eriksen

Kevin De Bruyne is so good

Giancarlo Stanton hits the strangest home runs

Dunking a golf ball straight into the hole is always so coo

After lighting up the radar gun in his Double A debut last month, Reds prospect Hunter Greene really dialed it up in his Triple A debut

What on Earth are you talking about?

A straight hole is my nemesis

Not sports

A small town in Florida accidentally sold its water tower for $55,000 to a guy trying open a gym. ... Utah’s assistant attorney general sent an email to a Salt Lake City council member telling them “kindly die and go to hell” for interrupting his nap. ... The U.S.’s first “murder hornet” of 2021 was discovered in Washington state.

Elephants are so smart

A good song

