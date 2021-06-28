Tom Brady Comes Clean: ‘90% of What I Say Is Not What I’m Thinking’: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Tom Brady made headlines last week when a promo clip for HBO’s The Shop was released and the quarterback dropped a great line on his free-agency journey, “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf-----?’”

While that segment was obviously juicy, there were many, many highlights during the 27-minute episode thanks to Brady. The best moment may have been Brady revealing his strategy for dealing with the media all these years.

“What I say versus what I think are two totally different things,” said the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“I would say 90% of what I say is not what I’m thinking. I really admire people that actually can do that and can say what they think because they invite a lot of other things into their life. I think there’s a part of me that doesn’t like conflict, so in the end I always just try to play it super flat.

From a strategic standpoint, I never wanna give away what we’re doing. I usually say the opposite. If they have a sh---y corner, I’ll be like, ‘That guy’s unbelievable. I don’t know how they complete balls over there.’ In my mind, I’m thinking I’m going after that motherf---er all day.”

Brady also had a great exchange with Warriors star Draymond Green about whether basketball or football was more difficult to play.

Brady started things off by talking about how he revitalized his career by taking care of his body and how much better he has felt physically since adopting his TB12 Method.

“I see all these NBA guys getting hurt all the time and in my mind I’m thinking, it’s so easy, no offense, you don’t have to run that far, there’s not a lot of contact, you got nice comfortable shoes on, nice climate all the time. I always thought if LeBron felt 100 percent every night it’d be scary.”

Green, who has never been shy to share his opinions, was actually a little timid about firing back at the GOAT, which he hilariously explained.

“I just thought about saying something about what he said, but then I felt like I’ll probably get f---ing crushed for saying something back to Tom Brady so I just decided to shut the f--- up,” Green said.

“You’ll see it from your perspective and we’ll see it from our perspective. What we see as a basketball player is, as a football player you don’t have to be in as great shape because you stop after every play. You can get caught on a basketball court and be running for seven minutes straight without a time out, back and forth.

By the way, I’m not getting out there on the f---ing football field. I’m good on that.”

Then, it was brought up that LeBron James once said he thought Brady was the greatest football player, not athlete, of all time, because football players don’t have to play offense and defense.

Brady said he remembered James making that comment and responded.

“It really depends what style you like. You could say, ‘Well, you may be the most accomplished.’ I would say I’ve won a lot of games, Super Bowls and so forth. But my style of play might not fit everybody else’s view of what that position should be. I can really just be the best with the body I was given. There are certain things I certainly cannot do and I have the awareness to realize, I can’t do those things. You can’t do everyone else’s job. I can’t block, tackle, run, catch, sure as hell can’t run. But I can throw the sh-- out of the ball. So let me just do that and let me do that really well and if I can do that, then the team can certainly use me for that.”

It’s a shame Brady didn’t leave the Patriots sooner, because it’s been awesome to see what he’s like without the New England machine keeping him quiet; he’s done more press than ever over the past year and shown that his off-the-field personality is extremely entertaining.

