Noted Health Nut Tom Brady Lands Fast Food Endorsement

In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: the GOAT’s very un-TB12 endorsement, the latest twist in the MLB home run race and more.

Footlong BMT, hold the nightshades

Although Tom Brady’s dietary philosophy could generally be described as “eat fresh,” anyone familiar with his incredibly restrictive TB12 diet knows he wouldn’t be caught dead in a Subway. And yet, according to Terry Lefton of Sports Business Journal, Brady has signed on to be the newest pitchman for the sandwich chain.

Brady has already shot a Subway ad, which is expected to debut in about a month, Lefton reports, but it won’t feature him holding a sandwich.

Bringing the notoriously health-conscious Brady on board makes sense for Subway as it tries to rebuild its image as a healthier alternative to other fast food. The chain is dealing with a couple of unsavory controversies over the content of its food. A New York Times analysis earlier this month found that Subway’s tuna contains “no amplifiable tuna DNA” and Ireland’s Supreme Court ruled last year that its loaves contain too much sugar to be legally considered bread.

Brady obviously isn’t going into Subway and ordering a footlong maybe-not-tuna on toasted not-legally-bread. Lefton even cited a source as claiming that Brady “has never been inside a Subway.”

It would be one thing for Brady to appear in an ad for a fast food joint he’s never even been to, but Brady’s actual history with Subway makes this situation even funnier. Brady used to love Subway, but now he can’t even stomach the thought of it.

Brady appeared on actor Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert in September to promote his TB12 Method and talked about how, in college, he would go to Subway and “eat like 18 inches of sandwich, of meatball.”

“And at the time, if I went healthy, I was going only one slice of cheese all the way across instead of two slices,” he said.

Later in the episode, Brady walked through his dietary evolution and how he came to embrace his current diet.

“Over time, what I’ve noticed is that my taste buds change,” Brady said. “I went from, I loved Subway and Burger King and all those types of things, to now, it’s like, the thought of that is like no way! No way!”

Somehow I doubt that the tagline of Brady’s commercial will be “Subway: No way!”

The best of SI

How Omaha became the home of the College World Series. ... The Hawks showed off their depth in beating the Bucks without Trae Young. ... Who helped and hurt their stock at the NBA combine? ... Here is Jon Wertheim on the unfortunate injury that forced Serena Williams to pull out of Wimbledon.

Around the sports world

ESPN has announced its full roster of broadcasters for its new NHL package. ... British cyclist Mark Cavendish, whose career was in doubt after being diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus, won a stage at the Tour de France. ... The fan who caused the big Tour de France crash has been located and arrested. ... Meet the biggest (probably the only, if we’re being honest) Marlins fan in Finland.

How many more stars are going to go down before the playoffs end?

It was that kind of night for the Hawks

Whoops

Every no-hit bid has that clutch defensive play

That’s three homers in two games at Yankee Stadium for Ohtani, and he’s going to hit for himself when he pitches on Wednesday

Give me the Ohtani Cam

The only hitter hotter than Ohtani right now is Kyle Schwarber

Injuries left the Mystics with just six players available (they got blown out)

He’s the first, but how many more will there be?

Larry Brown!

Refusing to allow him to answer this (totally fair) question is not the way to stop reporters from asking these questions

What a grab!

Not sports

Ground temperatures soared as high as 145 degrees during the Northwest heat wave. ... A Picasso painting and another valuable work were found hidden in a dry river bed, nine years after they were stolen from a museum. ... A TikTok user and her friend didn’t realize that the flower they couldn’t stop smelling actually contained a very powerful hallucinogen. ... Rapper Pooh Sheisty was arrested after the serial number on a $100 bill found at the scene of a robbery matched one he had posted on Instagram.

It somehow looks less life-like than the animated version

I can’t decide what to think of the Sopranos prequel movie

A good song

