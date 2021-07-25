Is Viral Brady Video Showing Insane Passing Accuracy Real?

Sports Illustrated home
Tom Brady Posts Video Showing Off Insane Accuracy, But is it Real?

Tom Brady's incredible throwing accuracy has been well-documented throughout his storied 21-year NFL Career. A video Brady posted to social media accounts Sunday that went viral showed what looked like unrealistic precision. And, well, it might have been. 

The video featured the Buccaneers quarterback throwing three pinpoint passes to a football passing machine that proceeded to return each pass he threw. But it turned out that Brady, 43, may have had some special effects help.

Brady tagged Ari Fararooy, a videographer, on Instagram with the post and then Fararooy proceeded to post the clip and credited himself as director and responsible for visual effects. 

Fararooy also tagged Warm & Fuzzy, a studio of artists, and credited them for the CGI, and tagged Shadow Lion, Brady's off-the-field media organization as the producer. 

Brady captioned the post and said "Training camp starts this week. I’m looking forward to having some actual receivers again…" 

It's unclear if the video is the product of impressive editing or passing accuracy, but either way, it's impressive. 

The Bucs are coming off their first Super Bowl win since 2003 behind a season from Brady that saw him throw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns on 65.7% throwing accuracy. 

