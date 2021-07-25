Kanye West Watches From Stands at Atlanta United Game

Kanye West fans were likely disappointed when July 23—the reported release date for West's new album, "DONDA"—came and went with no such album. Two days after hosting a live listening party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, West returned to the venue on Saturday for a different reason: to take in a soccer game.

West was in the stands as Atlanta United FC took on the Columbus Crew, wearing what appeared to be the same outfit he donned during Thursday's event. He even got an up close and personal view of the home club's support group, the Terminus Legion.

West is reportedly finishing up the album in a studio built in the arena, according to ESPN's Jeff Carlisle, so depending on how long it takes him to finish, this might not the last time he gets to see Atlanta United FC in person. The listening party for "DONDA" was announced in an ad featuring U.S. track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson.

Despite some A-list support on hand, Atlanta was defeated by Columbus, 1-0.

