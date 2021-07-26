Baseball Player Does His Own At Bat Introduction and It's Awesome

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
SI Media Podcast with Andrew Marchand
SI Media Podcast with Andrew Marchand

Major League Baseball Absolutely Needs to Start Letting Hitters Introduce Themselves as They Come to the Plate: TRAINA THOUGHTS

Author:
Publish date:

1. The Savannah Bananas are a baseball team in the Coastal Plain League. The bio for the team’s official Twitter account reads: “Fans first. Entertain always. Georgia’s favorite team.”

It’s hard to argue about the “entertain always” part.

During a game over the weekend, Savannah catcher Bill Leroy came to the plate and was introduced to the crowd. However, it was not the P.A. that did the honors. Leroy handled things himself and it was awesome.

From the WWE feel to Leroy's clapping as he told the fans to put their hands together to Leroy's introducing himself as “myself,” everything about this was spectacular.

MLB would be smart to implement this feature for every batter during their first plate appearance of the game, but we know that won’t happen because the majors hate fun.

On a side note, the Bananas social media person wrote in the tweet that this was a “Top three moment” of the game. What on Earth could the two other moments possibly be?

2. I don't watch the Olympics. However, I do spend hours a day scrolling through TikTok and one of my favorite accounts is @kerri_okie. The entire account is videos of Kerri tormenting her adorable mother and catching her folksy rantings on camera. 

Last night, Kerri captured her mom bashing the Olympic broadcasters and I think every sports fan can relate.

3. Brewers shortstop Willy Adames has been in a slump, so he tried to get out of it by showing his bat some tender love and care.

4. WWE Champion Roman Reigns got a little naughty while cutting a promo on John Cena during Friday's edition of SmackDown.

Speaking of WWE, Hawks star Trae Young made an appearance on SmackDown to announce that the WWE would be doing a pay-per-view show from Atlanta on New Year's Day.

5. Diane Sawyer is ready for Ted Lasso.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast dropped Thursday morning, and it features an interview with Lindsay Czarniak. The veteran sportscaster talks about her daily Olympics show on Peacock, On Her Turf, shares her thoughts on women trying to break through in sports media and discusses the Maria Taylor–Rachel Nichols controversy.

This episode kicks off with the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. We talked about the forthcoming Peyton-Eli Monday Night Football broadcast, Tom Brady’s White House visit, Ted Lasso and the worst songs of all time.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Heard this 1980s banger over the weekend, and, quite frankly, we don't give this song the respect it deserves.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

YOU MAY LIKE

Luis Grijalva during the NCAA Mountain Region Cross Country Championships
Play
Olympics

DACA Recipient Fighting to Compete for Home Country

Luis Grijalva came to the U.S. as just a one-year-old and has been here ever since as a DACA recipient, but this complicates his ability to travel to Tokyo for the Olympics.

Bryan Gil is headed to Tottenham
Soccer

Tottenham Signs Gil in Swap Deal With Sevilla for Lamela

Media reports say the package to the land the rising Spanish star has cost Tottenham around $29 million.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers: Top 10 Late-Round Targets

Michael Fabiano highlights 10 fantasy football deep sleepers for the 2021 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers with the Packers.
NFL

Report: Aaron Rodgers Planning to Play for Packers This Season

Aaron Rodgers has told people close to him that he plans to play for the Packers this upcoming season.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Top 10 League-Winning Players

Michael Fabiano highlights 10 fantasy football sleepers for the 2021 NFL season.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football: Top 10 Breakout Candidates

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano points out 10 players primed for breakout seasons.

Russian athletes win men's gymnastics gold medal at Tokyo Olympics
Olympics

Russian Team Edges Japan for Men's Gymnastics Gold Medal

An improvisation in the floor routine gave the Russian Olympic Committee the score advantage it needed to best the host country.

Savannah Bananas catcher Bill Leroy
Play
Extra Mustard

Baseball Player Does His Own At Bat Introduction and It's Awesome

MLB would be wise to copy this gimmick from the Savannah Bananas