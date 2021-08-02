Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Announcer Correctly Predicts ‘Nick Castellanos’ Moment Interrupting His Heartfelt Tribute

In Monday’s Hot Clicks: an eerie announcer moment, the USWNT’s loss to Canada and more.
Author:
Publish date:

You can’t make this up

Nick Castellanos’s ability to hit home runs at inopportune times is so great that merely invoking his name is enough to summon a deep ball.

During Saturday night’s Frontier League game between the Washington Wild Things and Tri-City ValleyCats, Washington announcer Kyle Dawson took a moment to pay tribute to his uncle Charlie, who died unexpectedly earlier in the week. Dawson spoke about having to get his work done at odd hours so that he could be with his family and how putting on the headset at the ballpark had been a welcome distraction for him during a difficult time.

“This is going to take longer than I intended it to,” Dawson said as Tri-City designated hitter Grant Heyman stepped to the plate. “But that’s O.K. Just going to give you the visuals and hope I don’t get Nick Castellanos’d and somebody hits a home run to tie the game right now.”

Dawson finished his sentence just as Wild Things pitcher Ben Vicini delivered his first pitch of the inning. And sure enough, Heyman went yard.

“There’s Uncle Charlie, getting me back, there,” Dawson said.

You can’t make that up. The only way it could have been more incredible is if Vicini had thrown a curveball (aka “Uncle Charlie”).

It is truly unbelievable that Castellanos has been involved in so many awkward announcer moments over the past year. There was the Thom Brennaman apology last season, followed by a Castellanos homer interrupting a eulogy in his first game back in Kansas City and now this play. What are the odds?

The best of SI

The USWNT’s loss to Canada could mark the end of an era. ... Caeleb Dressel’s Tokyo Olympics could not have been more perfect. ... Italy’s Lamont Jacobs is getting comfortable with the title of World’s Fastest Man after his shocking win in the 100m. ... The mixed-gender events at the Olympics are part of a promising trend

Around the sports world

Reds outfielder Jesse Winker signed a ball for a Mets fan who was heckling him. ... Urban Meyer doesn’t want Jaguars games overrun with opposing fans: “That s---’s gotta stop.” ... Pitchers are raving about the baseball being used at the Olympics. ... Dutch runner Sifan Hassan, who is trying to win gold in the 1,500m, 5,000m and 10,000m, advanced to the semis in the 1,500 despite falling down in her heat. ... The Bills are reportedly considering threatening a move to Austin.

Here’s the goal that sent the U.S. women to the bronze medal match

U.S. soccer fans were in a better mood six hours earlier

This tweet definitely won’t come up during CBA negotiations

Greysia Polii ran off the court in the middle of a rally to get a new racquet and still won the point as unseeded Indonesia upset China in the women’s doubles badminton gold medal match

Ankles broken

The shrug after is also fantastic

Mookie Betts made his second start at second base since 2014 but looked like a natural here

It’s Edrice, but Bamonte is cool, too

Not sports

Apple pulled the plug on an anti-vax version of Tinder called Unjected. ... A $3 million tourist attraction in London closed after just two days because visitors found it incredibly boring. ... A helicopter pilot broke Malaysia’s lockdown rules to pick up takeout food

Playing music from Mario on two instruments at once

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

YOU MAY LIKE

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown for the Patriots in the final game of the 2020 season.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Sleepers: Cam Newton Headlines List of League-Dominating Difference-Makers

Sleepers from every position to boost your fantasy football team ahead of the 2021 NFL season

Sifan Hassan wins the women's 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics ahead of Kenya's Hellen Obiri.
Olympics

Sifan Hassan Wins Gold In 5,000 Meters

Sifan Hassan is one-third of the way done with a historic Olympic triple gold medal attempt on the track in Tokyo.

Washington Wild Things outfielder Grant Heyman hits a home run
Extra Mustard

Announcer Correctly Predicts ‘Nick Castellanos’ Moment

He was trying to pay tribute to his late uncle, but the batter had other ideas.

kyle-lowry-raptors
NBA

2021 NBA Free Agency Preview: Latest Rumors and Buzz

A look at the latest chatter and news around the league as free agency is set to begin.

jade-carey-lead-gold-medal
Olympics

Jade Carey Bounces Back to Win Gold in Floor Exercise

After a long journey to Tokyo—and a rough start to the Games—the 21-year-old gymnast is now an Olympic champion.

Aug 1, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) celebrates the 13–0 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Play
MLB

How the Dodgers Can Still Be Stopped

Here are the most likely ways Los Angeles can falter in the playoffs instead of repeating as World Series champs.

dCOVjerrycolangelo_H
Play
NBA

The Exit Interview: Jerry Colangelo

In advance of the men’s quarterfinal game against Spain on Tuesday, Colangelo, who will retire from his post after Tokyo, sat down for a conversation.