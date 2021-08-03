In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: the fourth member of the Nationals’ outfield, an amazing race on the track in Tokyo and more.

It was actually praying for some Phillies runs

Victor Robles had a companion patrolling center field with him during the ninth inning of Monday’s Nationals–Phillies game.

Robles was sitting in the dugout in the bottom of the eighth when a praying mantis took up residence on top of his hat and stayed there even after Robles jogged out to take his place in center for the ninth.

He might have been unaware of the bug’s presence at first but as the inning wore on, Robles began interacting with his new buddy. After Luke Williams struck out, Robles signaled to his fellow outfielders, and then to the mantis, that there was one away.

The mantis was not good luck, though. Washington led 3–2 heading into the ninth and allowed the Phillies to score five runs on its way to a 7–5 loss. But even with all that action over the course of a long inning, the mantis never left its perch on top of Robles. When he jogged back to the dugout after the third out, it was still there.

Who can blame Robles for wanting to make a new friend? He must be a little lonely after the Nats traded away so many of his teammates at the deadline.

The best of SI

Kevin Durant came to the rescue to lead the U.S. past Spain and into the semifinals. ... Grading Lonzo Ball’s deal with the Bulls. ... Follow along here for all the latest NBA news as the free agency frenzy begins.

Around the sports world

Quarterback Quinn Ewers, the top football recruit in the country, is skipping his final high school season and will enroll at Ohio State in time for this season. ... Louisville will build a statue in honor of Lamar Jackson outside Cardinal Stadium. ... The Olympic men’s golf tournament puts prize money for medals in perspective.

Not sports

A Canadian man is on trial for refusing to quarantine after returning from a Flat Earth conference in the U.S. ... Authorities in Utah are begging people to stop stringing their hammocks between power lines. ... Travis Scott’s film production company has signed a deal with A24.

