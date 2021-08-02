NBA Free Agency Live Blog: Conley Returning to Jazz

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

NBA Free Agency Live Blog: Mike Conley Nearing Return to Jazz

Author:
Updated:
Original:

NBA free agency kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on Monday night, and the moves over the next week could shape the championship picture in 2022. 

Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul are both on the free-agent market after opting out on Sunday night, and Kyle Lowry could be on the move two years after a championship run with Toronto. The point-guard market is perhaps the top thing to watch on Monday, with a potential musical chairs starting as Lowry, Lonzo Ball, Reggie Jackson, Derrick Rose and Goran Dragić all search for potential new homes. There should be a flurry of movement in the coming days, even if Leonard and Paul stay put. 

Stay up to date with all the latest NBA news below as free agency begins:

5:45 p.m. ET – John Collins, Hawks 'Not Close' to Deal

Atlanta could see one of the key pieces from its playoff run on the move before next season, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Hawks are reportedly "not close" to an agreement with John Collins, continuing a theme from their negotiations before 2020-21. 

Collins turned in an impressive fourth season last year despite his looming free agency. He shot 55.6 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from three, adding 17.6 points and 7.4 points per game. Collins and the Hawks advanced to the Eastern Conference finals before losing to the Bucks in six games. 

5:30 p.m. ET – Mike Conley Nearing Jazz Return

Utah's point guard may be one of the few backcourt pieces staying put as free agency begins. Conley is expected to finalize a three-year deal with the Jazz, returning to the team after an All-Star campaign in 2020-21, according to The Athletic's Tony Jones

Conley averaged 16.2 points and six assists last season, though he missed five games of the Western Conference semifinals due to a hamstring injury. The Jazz enter 2021-22 seeking their sixth straight playoff appearance and their first trip to the NBA Finals since 1998.

More NBA Coverage:
NBA Free Agency Mailbag
Which Team Should Trade for Damian Lillard?
2021 NBA Free Agency: Ranking the Top 50 Players
Rockets Chart Path Forward With Jalen Green, International Prospects

YOU MAY LIKE

mike-conley-utah-jazz
NBA

NBA Free Agency Live Blog: Conley Returning to Jazz

Stay up to date with all of the latest news and rumors as NBA free agency kicks off on Monday evening.

Ric Flair makes his entrance
Play
Wrestling

Report: WWE Releases Hall of Famer Ric Flair

The Nature Boy reportedly asked to be released and was let out of his contract.

Stephen Curry
NBA

NBA Rumors: Curry, Warriors Moving Toward Extension

The Warriors and Stephen Curry will reportedly soon be agreeing to a four-year extension with the Warriors.

Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football: Unvaccinated Players Could Hurt Their Team — And Yours

Most players have not explicitly said they are or are not vaccinated, but that didn't stop SI Fantasy contributor from compiling a list of a few notable players

kayaking_HZ
Olympics

New Zealand's Lisa Carrington Seeks History in Tokyo

The first Māori athlete ever to win Olympic gold, the 32-year-old kayaker competing in a grueling four-event slate at the Tokyo Olympics, as she aims to win at least three gold medals to become New Zealand's most decorated Olympian ever.

Anthony Greene wrestles Daniel Garcia at a Limitless Wrestling show in Maine
Play
Wrestling

Anthony Greene Returns to Indie Scene After WWE Release

He has a slew of big bookings and intriguing matches already on his calendar.

gus-johnson
Play
Extra Mustard

Fox Gives NFL Viewers a True Gift With Entertaining Broadcast Team

Gus Johnson will call select games with Aqib Talib for the network in 2021.

track-and-field-tokyo-olympics
Olympics

Track and Field Has Already Injected Energy into the Olympics

Over the first few days of competition, the sport has put the world on display: how it’s changing, becoming more inclusive, less traditional and more diverse.