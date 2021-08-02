NBA Free Agency Live Blog: Conley Returning to Jazz

NBA free agency kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on Monday night, and the moves over the next week could shape the championship picture in 2022.

Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul are both on the free-agent market after opting out on Sunday night, and Kyle Lowry could be on the move two years after a championship run with Toronto. The point-guard market is perhaps the top thing to watch on Monday, with a potential musical chairs starting as Lowry, Lonzo Ball, Reggie Jackson, Derrick Rose and Goran Dragić all search for potential new homes. There should be a flurry of movement in the coming days, even if Leonard and Paul stay put.

Stay up to date with all the latest NBA news below as free agency begins:

5:45 p.m. ET – John Collins, Hawks 'Not Close' to Deal

Atlanta could see one of the key pieces from its playoff run on the move before next season, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Hawks are reportedly "not close" to an agreement with John Collins, continuing a theme from their negotiations before 2020-21.

Collins turned in an impressive fourth season last year despite his looming free agency. He shot 55.6 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from three, adding 17.6 points and 7.4 points per game. Collins and the Hawks advanced to the Eastern Conference finals before losing to the Bucks in six games.

5:30 p.m. ET – Mike Conley Nearing Jazz Return

Utah's point guard may be one of the few backcourt pieces staying put as free agency begins. Conley is expected to finalize a three-year deal with the Jazz, returning to the team after an All-Star campaign in 2020-21, according to The Athletic's Tony Jones.

Conley averaged 16.2 points and six assists last season, though he missed five games of the Western Conference semifinals due to a hamstring injury. The Jazz enter 2021-22 seeking their sixth straight playoff appearance and their first trip to the NBA Finals since 1998.

More NBA Coverage:

• NBA Free Agency Mailbag

• Which Team Should Trade for Damian Lillard?

• 2021 NBA Free Agency: Ranking the Top 50 Players

• Rockets Chart Path Forward With Jalen Green, International Prospects