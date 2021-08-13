Sports Illustrated home
SI Media Podcast | Chris “Mad Dog” Russo Talks About Running a Sports Show During the Pandemic and Terrible Fan Behavior at Games

Stephen A. Smith Picks On Mitch Trubisky With Hilarious Rant: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Sometimes a certain unremarkable video, rant or take just hits you in a special way that makes you laugh.

That happened to me last night when I saw a clip of Stephen A. Smith mocking Mitch Trubisky.

Trubisky said this week that he was happy to be on the Bills as Josh Allen’s backup because it was nice to be wanted after his years with the Bears.

This set off Smith, who wasted no time bringing the amusement. He started his rant by exaggeratedly saying Mitchell Trubisky’s name. Then he really started to feel himself. After reading Trubisky’s quote, Smith dropped two “reallys” and then said, “What do you mean it’s nice to be wanted? You are wanted. That’s what you said, right? You’re wanted, right? As a backupppp.”

After working himself into a lather about Trubisky’s quote, Smith added some hilarious body movement to his rant while screaming, “THERE AIN’T NO WAY you’re ever gonna see the field in Buffalo unless there’s an injury. “THERE AIN’T NO WAY that’s ever gonna happen.”

Smith then closed out his routine by dropping his voice, speaking low and trying to get serious with some message that I didn’t even understand.

The point is this: Going after Mitch Trubisky is punching down. The guy has had a rough time during his NFL career; he’s had to deal with struggling after being drafted ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. This was just him giving some innocent quote that nobody should really care about.

But if you aren’t Trubisky or any member of the Trubisky family, it’s impossible not to appreciate the performance art by Stephen A.

2. This week's SI Media Podcast features two very different guests. First up on the show is WWE superstar Roman Reigns, who talks about everything from how often he showers to the backstory on his controversial SmackDown promo in which he compared John Cena to the missionary position to where a match with The Rock stands.

Following Reigns, SiriusXM and MLB Network host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo joins the podcast to discuss the challenge of talking pandemic during a sports show, terrible fan behavior at games, whether he will slow down anytime soon, the success of Pat McAfee on his "Mad Dog Radio" channel and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

3. A couple of weeks ago, "Traina Thoughts" told you about the Savannah Bananas, a team from the Coastal Plain League, who had a player do his own intro as he walked to the plate. 

Well, the Bananas have raised the bar again, with one player using a caddie for his at bat.

4. After one preseason game, Bill Belichick press conferences are in midseason form.

5. A Fox Sports executive shared this clip of John Madden explaining what the score bug is when it made its debut on Fox's NFL telecasts in a 1994 preseason game and it's awesome.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Still the single greatest stand-up show ever done.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

