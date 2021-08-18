John Mara: Competition Committee ‘Sick and Tired’ of Taunting

August 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
The Mailbag Opens, Mac Jones Rules the World, Madness Ensues | NFL Deep Dive
The Mailbag Opens, Mac Jones Rules the World, Madness Ensues | NFL Deep Dive

John Mara: Competition Committee Gets ‘Pretty Sick and Tired of the Taunting’

In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: the Giants’ owner explains the NFL’s taunting crackdown, Jack Morris’s racist quip in the booth and more.
Author:
Publish date:

It’s an explanation, if not a satisfying one

The biggest question people were asking after the NFL announced its crackdown on taunting—and especially after the outrageous taunting call on Colts running back Benny LeMay on Sunday—was why the league felt it necessary to enforce the rule more strictly in the first place. Now, we have an answer.

Giants owner John Mara, one of the members of the NFL competition committee that was responsible for the anti-taunting changes, spoke with the media on Tuesday and was asked about the discussions the committee had that led to their decision.

“That’s something we discuss every year in the competition committee,” Mara said. “We get kind of sick and tired of the taunting that does go on from time to time on the field. We tried to balance the sportsmanship with allowing the players to have fun and there’s always a fine line there, but none of us like to see that. It’s just a question of whether you can have rules that can be enforced and without taking the fun out of the game too, but nobody wants to see a player taunting another player. I know, I certainly don’t. I think the rest of the members of the competition committee feel the same way, too.”

“Nobody” wants to see taunting? As I’ve written before (I can’t believe this is the third time in a week that I’m writing about taunting), I don’t think there’s anything wrong with a certain amount of taunting, and I suspect the majority of NFL fans agree with me. But the competition committee isn’t made up of fans, it’s made up of older guys who have spent the majority of their adult lives in the NFL. It consists of two owners, two team presidents, two general managers and three head coaches, the youngest of which is 49-year-old Mike Tomlin. It’s a reasonably diverse group, but by design it’s out of touch with the people who play the game and the people who watch it.

The members of the competition committee are not the kind of guys who are going to be able to correctly determine where the fine line between fun and sportsmanship that Mara mentioned should be drawn. As much as they like to think otherwise, owners and team presidents are not the people who make the NFL. It’s the players and fans. If the rule is enforced as strictly as it sounds like it will be, the players and fans are going to let the suits hear about just how wrong they were. 

The best of SI

Forty observations about the college football schedule. ... Give Tim Tebow credit for covering all the bases in chasing his NFL dream. ... National Wrestling Alliance owner Billy Corgan (yes, the Smashing Pumpkins guy) bought the championship belt formerly belonging to a women’s wrestling pioneer and hopes to use it to highlight her place in history

Around the sports world

Bills lineman Dion Dawkins says he spent four days in the hospital with COVID-19 and called it one of his “lowest points.” ... The Nevada football team has been forced to relocate its training camp to Stanford due to smoke from wildfires. ... A New York woman who had her left leg amputated below the knee set a world record by running 100 miles on a treadmill in under 22 hours. ... After hesitating about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has gotten the shot

His apology was a mess

The video of Chris Bassitt taking a line drive to the head is sickening but it sounds like he’s doing fine

Was Marcus Stroman ever a shortstop?

Pretty flashy

Good slate of NBA games this Christmas, in addition to two NFL games

It won’t be long before this is the norm

Brett Phillips and third base coach Rodney Linares have been close since they were in Double A together in 2015

Not sports

Small pieces of human brain developed in a lab spontaneously grew eye-like structures. ... A walrus in Ireland that sunk two boats and damaged others by climbing into them has been given a “floating couch.” ... Nerf made a replica of the gun from Aliens in celebration of the film’s 35th anniversary

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

YOU MAY LIKE

Giants owner John Mara on the sideline before a game
Play
Extra Mustard

John Mara: Competition Committee ‘Sick and Tired’ of Taunting

Mara is a member of the competition committee responsible for this year’s crackdown on taunting.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Play
Gambling

Using Sports Betting Passing Yard Projections to Find Successful Fantasy Quarterbacks

A sports betting outlook using odds for the NFL passing yards leader can help you formulate fantasy football quarterback rankings

lebron-james-james-harden-nets-lakers
NBA

In Eager Anticipation of a Lakers-Nets Finals Matchup

Why a clash between Los Angeles and Brooklyn would be epic on so many levels.

Notre Dame QB Jack Coan hands off to RB Kyren Williams
Play
College Football

Will New Talent Keep No. 11 Notre Dame Among Elite?

The Irish have a lot of holes to fill from last season's playoff team, but don't doubt Brian Kelly.

Washington linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio
Play
College Football

2021 Preview: Defense Leads the Way for No. 12 Washington

Can the Huskies' offense follow suit and create a special season in Seattle?

UNC football QB Sam Howell
Play
College Football

Can Sam Howell Lead No. 13 UNC to Glory?

The Tar Heels have improved both years under Mack Brown. Will that hold true in 2021?

Indiana WR Ty Fryfogle
Play
College Football

After Breakthrough, No. 14 Indiana Is Back for More

The Hoosiers had their best season in recent memory in 2020. Will they keep it going?

Miami QB D'Eriq King
Play
College Football

No. 15 Miami Looks to Build on What It Started

With D'Eriq King back to lead the way, the Hurricanes enter the 2021 season in a good spot.