The Yankees’ Newest Hero Is Crashing With His Parents

In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: a dream come true for a Bronx native, an outrageous goal in South America and more.

Dream come true

Every player in the major leagues is living out a childhood dream. Some more than others.

Andrew Velazquez grew up in the Bronx dreaming of playing for the Yankees and now, nine years into his professional baseball career, he finally gets to put on the pinstripes.

Velazquez starred at Fordham Prep in the Bronx before he was selected in the seventh round of the 2012 draft by the Diamondbacks. He made his MLB debut for the Rays in 2018 and played for Cleveland and the Orioles before signing a minor league deal with the Yankees this season.

After starting shortstop Gleyber Torres went down with a hand injury earlier this month, the Yankees called up Velazquez to take his place. He made his Yankees debut in Kansas City and got to play an inning in the field as a defensive replacement in the Field of Dreams game, but Monday’s makeup game against the Angels was his first chance to put on the home pinstripes.

Velazquez went 0-for-3 in his Yankees home debut but he came through in a major way during the Yankees’ three-game sweep of the Red Sox this week. He got the party started in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader with a two-run single and looked overjoyed as he hugged first base coach Phil Nevin.

In Wednesday’s series finale, he broke a 1–1 tie with an RBI single in the second and added an insurance run with another single in the eighth.

Then, he made an incredible sliding stop and fired to first for the final out of the game to finish off the sweep.

Velazquez wasn’t sure if he’d ever been to a Yankees–Red Sox game before this week (“Those tickets were probably too expensive,” he told reporters) but playing a key role in a sweep of his favorite team’s biggest rivals was definitely a dream come true. After his clutch performance, Velazquez’s teammates gave him the championship belt they hand out to the MVP of each win and he gave a speech that had the team fired up.

“Apparently, I gave a pretty good speech,” he said. “I wish I wrote it down. It sounded pretty good coming out of my mouth. It just came from the heart. I’m honored to be here, in that locker room with those guys. I’ve dreamt of doing what we just did. So, in real life, it was way better.”

There were 47,000 fans in the stands but in at least one way it was just like a Little League game for Velazquez. He went home and slept at his parents’ house after the final out.

​​“Way closer than staying in Manhattan,” he said. “Cheaper, too.”

The best of SI

The 25 most intriguing college football coaches of 2021. ... The biggest standouts from the NBA’s summer league. ... An NBA Finals clash between the Lakers and Nets would be epic on so many levels. ... Harry Kane must be willing to play the bad guy if he’s going to get his wish and leave Tottenham.

Around the sports world

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green blame Steve Kerr and Bob Myers for the breakup of the Warriors dynasty. ... Tigers announcer Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely after he used an Asian accent while talking about Shohei Ohtani. ... Six teams in La Liga are playing without shirt sponsors after the government banned gambling ads.

This might honestly be the best goal of the year

That’s 40 for Ohtani now

He’s a freak

I guess pitchers aren’t used to the foreign substance checks yet

Diamondbacks pitcher Caleb Smith also got ejected for a substance on his glove that he said was just resin and dirt.

What a grab

AEW wrestler Sammy Guevara proposed to his girlfriend in the ring

Not sports

A group of alleged thieves are accused of using an Apple Watch to track a suspected drug dealer and rob him of $500,000. ... Protesters in Scotland claimed to have “seized” Edinburgh Castle under the authority of the Magna Carta.

Incredible

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.