Dodgers, Padres Play Longest Game of Automatic Runner Era

In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: a 16-inning marathon in San Diego, the longest home run of the year and more.

Sorry, Manfred

Rob Manfred’s goofy automatic runner rule was supposed to prevent games like the one the Dodgers and Padres played on Wednesday night (and Thursday morning) in San Diego. The two teams needed 16 innings, played over the course of nearly six hours, before the Dodgers won one of the most epic games of the 2021 season.

While starting extra innings with a runner in scoring position has proven to be an effective way of bringing games to a swift end, the Dodgers and Padres couldn’t manage to scratch across a run until the 15th. It was the first game since the automatic runner rule was implemented last season to go past 13 innings.

The failure to score made for some incredible drama. The pitchers could hardly contain themselves whenever they recorded an out to escape the rulebook-manufactured jam.

The game might have come to an end sooner if the Padres hadn’t run out of position players and been forced to send pitcher Joe Musgrove to the plate as a pinch hitter with the bases loaded in the 11th, but that’s the way National League baseball goes.

The Dodgers finally broke the tie in the top of the 15th with a single by pinch hitter Billy McKinney.

Then Trea Turner drove in another run to stretch the lead to two.

At that point, the Padres hadn’t picked up a hit since all the way back in the sixth inning, so a two-run lead seemed insurmountable. But Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer that barely cleared the rightfield wall to send the game to a 16th inning.

That’s when A.J. Pollock hit a two-run homer to put the Dodgers back on top.

And Shane Greene closed the door in the bottom of the 16th, at 12:59 a.m. PT, to finally bring the game to an end.

As unnatural as the automatic runner rule is, implementing it for a compressed 2020 season that was bound to feature lots of doubleheaders was probably a good idea. Whether it needed to stay in place this season, when there have been far fewer COVID-19-related postponements, is a different question, but at least Manfred has said the automatic runner and seven-inning double-headers are not here to stay.

As long as they occur infrequently, games like Wednesday night’s are one of the things that make baseball fun. No one wants to watch (or play in) a 16-inning marathon every couple of weeks, but it’s a treat for fans to enjoy the occasional game that seems like it’ll never end—and it seems like it’s extra rewarding for players to win long games.

“You can listen to the excitement, elation after the game,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. “A lot of high-fives, maybe a couple of beer showers, guys really just on adrenaline. Just finding a way to win a ballgame. It should count as two but unfortunately it doesn’t.”

The best of SI

The 25 most intriguing players in college football this season. ... Predicting every game of the 2021 NFL season. ... Two Twins prospects who were traded to Minnesota while in Tokyo for the Olympics have had a whirlwind past few weeks. ... Will Kylian Mbappé actually leave PSG and does Real Madrid actually have the money to pay his transfer fee?

Around the sports world

The Orioles snapped their 19-game losing streak with a comeback win over the Angels. ... South Dakota’s Gavin Weir threw another no-hitter, his second of the Little League World Series and his fourth dating back to the regional stage. ... Andrew Luck showed up at football practice at a Colorado high school... Did you know that in 1889, major leaguers played a baseball game underneath the pyramids of Egypt?

Miguel Sanó gave that one a ride

Sheriff Tiraspol is the first team from Moldova to play in the Champions League group stage

Way better than a ball, or a soda

She smashed that record

CM Punk is dropping not-so-subtle hints about Daniel Bryan coming to AEW

Being a middling baseball player is rough

Not sports

A musical version of The Karate Kid will premiere on stage in the spring ahead of a planned Broadway run. ... Zoom employees are going to be having a lot less Zoom meetings now that they’re returning to the office. ... The fastest rollercoaster in the world, which reaches speeds of up to 110 mph, has been closed after multiple riders reported broken bones. ... Two couples in Canada got married in a McDonald’s drive-thru. ... A bear in Connecticut stole a delivery of toilet paper off a woman’s doorstep.

Came across this video yesterday about an interesting place I went to a few years ago

A good song

