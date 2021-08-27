Chris Sale Joins Elite Company With Third Immaculate Inning

August 27, 2021
Chris Sale Joins Elite Company With Third Career Immaculate Inning

In Friday’s Hot Clicks: the Red Sox lefty lands himself on a list with Sandy Koufax, Shohei Ohtani’s ridiculous home run and more.
Author:

One, two, three

The immaculate inning (three strikeouts on nine pitches in a single inning) is one of the most impressive feats in baseball. For one thing, it’s an incredibly rare achievement—there have been far fewer immaculate innings (104, by 95 pitchers) than no-hitters (313)—but it’s also astonishing to watch a pitcher be that unhittable.

Chris Sale is one of only seven pitchers to have thrown multiple immaculate innings and, by accomplishing the feat yet again on Thursday night against the Twins, he joined Sandy Koufax as one of the only two pitchers to have three of them.

Sale mowed down Nick Gordon, Andrelton Simmons and Rob Refsnyder by making them look silly. Gordon and Simmons got caught chasing high fastballs and Refsnyder was frozen by a slider at his knees. The whole inning took about three minutes.

Any time a pitcher is on any kind of list with just Koufax, it’s pretty amazing. That Sale was able to tie the record in just his third start back from Tommy John surgery is also worth admiring.

Even though he’s 18 months removed from reconstructive surgery, Sale is back to being his usual aggressive self on the mound. You saw it with those high heaters to Gordon and Simmons. You also saw it in the fifth inning when, after giving up a two-run homer to Willians Astudillo, Sale reared back and threw his two hardest pitches of the season, the fastest clocking in at 98.7 mph.

“That’s probably the most pissed I've been on a baseball field in a while,” Sale said of the homer. “That’s just coming out of anger and frustration. I like to call those F-U fastballs, I can’t really say the word. But I got pissed, I got going, and today was probably the best my mechanics have been start to finish.”

Overall, Sale pitched a solid game. He went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in Boston’s 12–2 win. He was pleased with the performance, but not overjoyed.

“I guess it was good enough,” Sale told reporters. “I would have really liked to have gotten through that sixth inning. But hey, at this point you can’t really complain about it. I want to be better out there next time, I want to finish that inning. But coming back after a game like today, that puts you in a good mood, gets you on a good flight. Gets us off on the right foot for this next series in Cleveland.”

The Red Sox will need more starts like that from Sale if they’re going to hang on to that final wild card spot. 

The best of SI

Group-by-group predictions for the UEFA Champions League. ... The NCAA’s new NIL rules have completely upended the way schools recruit. ... Wings star Arike Ogunbowale is looking to end her team’s playoff drought

Around the sports world

MLB’s experiment with moving the mound back in the Atlantic League hasn’t changed the game much but it has made players furious. ... ESPN caught up with Rays minor leaguer Tyler Zombro, who is recovering after being hit in the head with a line drive in June. ... Tyron Woodley’s mom was right in the middle of a fight at the press conference ahead of his fight against Jake Paul.

Keeping them off balance

It shouldn’t be possible to hit a home run with this launch angle, but a lot things Shohei Ohtani does shouldn’t be possible

Oh, and this was leading off a day game after he pitched the night before. 

The Yankees have now won 12 games in a row, their longest streak since 1961

Power move

He looks like a natural with the headset

Props to the skinny, terrible sumo wrestler

Not sports

A federal appeals court ruled in favor of a Michigan driver who said the city of Saginaw violated the Constitution by marking her tires with chalk without a search warrant. ... Scientists in Egypt discovered the remains of an ancient whale that had four legs and was able to walk on land. ... Actor Michael Caine says he went through an eight-year period in which he tried not to blink, because of something he read in a book about acting

This Rubik’s non-cube has more than 4,800 pieces

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

