Boise State QB Joins Zoom Class From Locker Room During Delay

In Friday’s Hot Clicks: a college football player hits the books in full pads, an act of heroism from a Yankees announcer and more.

Taking remote learning to the extreme

As college students now know that any place can be a classroom. Even a visitors’ locker room in Orlando.

The Boise State football team traveled to face UCF in its season opener on Thursday. Naturally, trying to play sports outside in Florida during the summer means having to contend with thunderstorms, and so kickoff was delayed due to lightning in the area. The scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff got pushed back to 9:45, leaving the players with nearly three hours to kill.

So Broncos QB Hank Bachmeier decided to pass part of the time by joining a virtual class he was otherwise going to miss—while sitting in the locker room in full pads.

“Rain delay,” he wrote in the class Zoom chat, “thought I’d join to say hello.”

Boise State cornerback Tyric LeBeauf said he didn’t see Bachmeier in class during the delay, but that the story sounds about right.

“I didn’t hear about that, but I believe it,” he said, according to the Idaho Statesman. “Knowing Hank, there’s no telling what comes out of him, so I believe it.”

Bachmeier and the Broncos came out of the gate hot after the delay, jumping out to a 21–0 lead. But they got outscored 36–10 over the final 43 minutes of action and ended up losing 36–31. Bachmeier was a solid 25-of-39 passing for 263 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception.

The best of SI

The SI staff picks the biggest college football games of Week 1. ... Zack Scott’s arrest is the latest example of the Mets’ messy workplace culture. ... The USMNT escaped its first World Cup qualifying match in a raucous stadium in El Salvador with a 0–0 draw.

Around the sports world

Malaysia’s Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli won the F20 shot put competition at the Paralympics but was denied a gold medal because he showed up three minutes late. ... A man was arrested for stealing Mike Moustakas’s World Series ring. ... Tom Brady had some fun at the expense of his old friend Mike Vrabel. ... Netflix is launching a docuseries following PGA Tour players modeled off the popular Formula 1 show Drive to Survive.

Yankees Spanish-language announcer Rickie Ricardo saved fellow announcer John Sterling from his flooded car

Sterling gave his side of the story to NorthJersey.com.

Awesome moment at the Paralympics

This guy is going to be a lot of fun to watch this season

I’ll give you 10 tries to guess where “North American University” is

(It’s in Stafford, Texas, outside of Houston.)

No points for Point University

The next Bishop Sycamore?

I don’t understand this decision at all

Not sports

The FTC is investigating why the ice cream machines at McDonald’s are always broken. ... A Tennessee man fired a gun in celebration after learning the sex of his baby and caused three schools to go into lockdown.

An alligator ate a drone and smoke started billowing out of its mouth

A good song

