The Cowboys Got Screwed By Another Missed Call, Too

In Friday’s Hot Clicks: another call that went against Dallas in its opener against the Bucs, the Yankees’ terrible streak and more.

How do you miss this?

It wouldn’t be NFL season if we weren’t talking about officiating controversies the day after a big game.

The new year got off to a thrilling start with the Buccaneers’ comeback win over the Cowboys on Thursday night. Dak Prescott looked great, 11 months after breaking his ankle, but Tom Brady was equally great and led Tampa Bay on a game-winning drive in the final moments.

The biggest play of that drive was a flawless back-shoulder throw from Brady to Chris Godwin that put the Bucs in field goal range. There’s no denying that the timing of the throw was impeccable, but Godwin made the catch easy for himself by, ahem, making a little extra room. Was it offensive pass interference? You be the judge.

It looks like a penalty to me, but I wasn’t the one wearing the striped shirt.

The non-call essentially won the game for the Bucs, but it wasn’t the only big missed penalty that went against Dallas. Late in the second quarter, the Cowboys took over with great field position after an interception by Trevon Diggs on a botched screen pass. They ended up going three and out and settling for a field goal, but the drive should have been extended if the officials had properly enforced the rules.

On the third-down play, Prescott threw a pass over the middle that was broken up by Lavonte David. Upset that he wasn’t able to secure the interception, David ripped off his helmet and slammed it on the turf. Every football fan knows that’s a penalty, but David wasn’t called for one.

Of course the Godwin play is going to garner more attention, because it led directly to the game-winning field goal. But Cowboys fans should be upset with the missed call on David, too. The non-call on Godwin is a matter of debate, but the rulebook is crystal clear about taking your helmet off. David’s display of frustration should have been a 15-yard penalty that gave the Cowboys a new set of downs at the 8-yard line. It’s inexcusable that such an obvious penalty would go uncalled. There’s no guarantee that Dallas would have capitalized by scoring a touchdown, but every scoring opportunity is valuable in a game as close as this one.

The best of SI

Bold predictions for the NFL season from the MMQB crew. ... Expert picks for Week 2 of the college football season. ... Avi Creditor puts things in perspective for the USMNT after an underwhelming first round of World Cup qualifiers. ... Iowa and Iowa State have plenty of history but the stakes have rarely been as high as they will be on Saturday.

Around the sports world

Sideline reporter Allison Williams is the first ESPN on-air talent to say they won’t be on TV because of the network’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement. ... Identical twin golfers from Denmark won back-to-back tournaments on the European Tour, the first time in history that brothers have won consecutive tournaments.

He’s 44 and still mixing it up like this

Vita Vea is a terror

The Yankees have lost six in a row and it’s pretty obvious why

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., meanwhile, is very good

The Ravens are losing players left and right

Are you excited, AFC South fans?

Not sports

A copy of the first Spider-Man comic sold at auction for over $3 million. ... The winners of this years Ig Nobel prizes include studies on upside-down rhinos and beards’ ability to soften punches to the face.

Facebook’s “smart” sunglasses are not as goofy as I thought they’d be

Imagine your charity losing out on a donation because Usher wasn’t impressed with your dance skills

This guy made a Mario Kart machine out of cardboard

A good song

