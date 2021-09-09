Hunter Renfroe Made an Epic Throw to Beat the Rays

In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: a sweet game-winning defensive play, yet another low point for the Orioles and more.

Right on the money

The Red Sox aren’t going to catch the Rays in the division race, but Boston’s game Wednesday night against Tampa Bay was still a big one. The Red Sox entered the night having lost their last three games as they maintain a slim lead over the Yankees and Blue Jays in the wild-card race.

Boston was trailing 1–0 with two outs in the bottom of the eighth when Hunter Renfroe came to bat. He smashed a towering two-run homer over the Green Monster to give his team the lead.

Red Sox closer Hansel Robles got two quick strikeouts in the ninth, but then Joey Wendle hit a sharp liner to center that escaped the reach of a diving Danny Santana. Renfroe backed him up, though, and tracked the ball down on the edge of the warning track as Wendle motored toward third. He then uncorked a perfect one-hop throw to third that nailed Wendle just in time.

If you watch only one angle of the throw, make it this one.

It doesn’t get any better than that. You need to have some ridiculous arm strength to uncork a throw that strong from the deepest part of the ballpark. And Renfroe has some ridiculous arm strength. That wasn’t the only impressive throw he made Wednesday night. He also nabbed Manuel Margot at second as he attempted to stretch a single into a double in the fourth.

Those two assists gave Renfroe 16 on the year, the most of any outfielder in the majors. No other outfielder has more than 12.

The game-sealing play was also a bit of redemption for Renfroe after Monday’s game, when he failed to back up center fielder Alex Verdugo and Austin Meadows scored the game-tying run in the ninth on an inside-the-park home run.

For his heroic effort Wednesday night, Renfroe was rewarded with a classic Gatorade shower from his teammates.

Who wants free stuff?

The best of SI

The USMNT avoided a catastrophic start to World Cup qualifying with a comeback win over Honduras. ... Emma Baccellieri spoke with Marvin Miller’s son about his father’s wish not to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. ... The Big 12 is expanding, but is it improving?

Around the sports world

The most popular fantasy football team name on Yahoo!’s platform is now “Bishop Sycamore.” ... Michael Strahan’s production company is making a documentary about the Bishop Sycamore debacle. ... Florida Atlantic quarterback N’Kosi Perry signed what is believed to be the first NIL deal with an alcohol company. ... North Korea won’t be allowed to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics after it didn’t send any athletes to Tokyo.

This is what happens when you lose on purpose

Not sports

A naked woman in Florida drove a golf cart into the middle of a standoff between police and a man with a gun. ... The fossil of a giant 500-million-year-old “swimming head” was discovered in Canada. ... A Spanish bishop resigned his post after falling in love with a woman who writes satanic erotica. ... Last week’s flooding in New York is causing bloated rat carcasses to wash up on beaches after hundreds of thousands of them drowned.

