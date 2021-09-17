Daniel Jones Brushes Off Kenny Golladay’s Sideline Outburst

Nothing to see here?

Most Giants fans were probably driven to screaming during Thursday night’s game against Washington.

New York’s combination of missed opportunities (a holding penalty that nullified a long Daniel Jones touchdown run, a Jones overthrow to a wide-open Darius Slayton in the end zone and a three-and-out after James Bradberry’s clutch fourth-quarter interception, to name a few) and conservative decision making (kicking a field goal after Bradberry’s interception, kicking a 55-yard field goal on fourth-and-4 earlier in the quarter and kicking yet another field goal on fourth-and-2 from the 5 late in the first half, among others) proved costly for the Giants. Dexter Lawrence jumping offsides and giving Dustin Hopkins another shot at the winning field goal was what ultimately sank the Giants, but the whole game was frustrating from a New York perspective.

The frustration reached a boiling point for one Giants player in particular. After New York was forced to punt the ball away, trailing by one with 3:13 on the clock, television cameras captured receiver Kenny Golladay yelling on the sidelines. (It’s unclear if Jones or offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was the primary target.)

After the game, Jones downplayed Golladay’s outburst.

“I think he was frustrated with the situation; I don’t think it was to me or to anyone in particular. So I think we’re all good,” Jones told reporters. “I love Kenny. I thought he played hard and did a lot of good things out there.

“He was just frustrated with the situation, and we’ll be better from it. … He plays hard, wants to win, and wants to do what’s best for the team. So, that’s the deal there.”

The Giants brought in Golladay this offseason on a four-year, $72 million contract, hoping the former Lions Pro Bowler would be a key target for the young franchise quarterback. He hasn’t been too impressive in his first two games with his new team. In Week 1 against the Broncos, Golladay caught six passes for 64 yards. On Thursday, he managed just three for 38, despite drawing eight targets, second on the team behind Sterling Shepard’s 10. Predictably, Golladay wants the ball more.

“Yeah, I think that’s part of it,” Jones said. “You certainly want the receivers that want the ball. We’ll keep working through it.”

The Giants have plenty of things to fix after Thursday night’s heartbreaker. If they stop committing bad penalties and if coach Joe Judge has a conversation with a mathematician about risk-taking, maybe they’ll be able to come out on top in close games like this one. New York hasto be happy with how the offense played, though, especially behind a patchwork offensive line. Jones looked every bit like a first-round quarterback, completing 22 of 32 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown, and adding nine carries for 95 yards and another score. It was only the fourth time in 28 career starts that he did not throw an interception or have a fumble. But Golladay’s blowup has to be cause for concern. It’s a bad sign if your marquee offseason acquisition is unhappy just two weeks into the season. If he was just letting off some steam in the heat of the moment, that’s not a big deal. If he still feels the same way on Friday morning, that’s a bigger problem. Either way, it’ll give ammo to the New York tabloids, but it isn’t bothering Jones too much.

“I’ll say again: He wasn’t showing me up individually,” Jones said. “So, part of the game. Like I said, he’s emotional, wants to win. We all do. I respect that.”

The best of SI

Why are SEC–Big Ten matchups like Saturday’s Auburn–Penn State game so rare? ... Here are The MMQB’s picks for every NFL game this weekend. ... These five players could be the ones who decide the AL wild card race.

Around the sports world

The Purdue band’s “World’s Largest Drum” won’t be at Saturday’s game at Notre Dame because the Irish won’t let the Boilermakers use the stadium’s larger tunnel. ... Carli Lloyd scored five goals in the first game of her retirement tour. ... Manchester City defender Nathan Aké’s father died just moments after Aké scored his first Champions League goal. ... Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius is blaming his elbow trouble on the COVID-19 vaccine, which experts say doesn’t make sense. ... Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is switching his No. 85 jersey in favor of No. 5 because he doesn’t want to be known as “Ochocinco 2.0.” ... Astros pitcher Framber Valdez missed his scheduled start on Thursday because he cut his finger on the outfield wall in Arlington.

The throw here was a beautiful as the catch

Throws like these are why Giants fans still hold out hope for Jones

This one, though, was like six inches beyond Slayton’s reach

Not that close

Sure, Nick

The record comes with a bit of an asterisk, but it’s still incredibly impressive

Jaso Kelce bet that Zach Ertz would be traded by Week 1 and kept up his end of the bargain when he wasn’t

Not sports

A guy who only recently purchased a metal detector immediately discovered a massive stash of Iron Age gold artifacts. ... These YouTubers sifted through boxes filled with roaches and maggots to find an enormous collection of pristine, rare video games. ... A simple wifi network can be used to detect how many people are in a room, based on their fidgeting.

I was not aware that Crash Bandicoot was based on a real animal

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.