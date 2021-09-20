David Culley Made a Truly Baffling Fourth Down Decision vs. Browns

In Monday’s Hot Clicks: one of the strangest punts you’ll ever see, Kyler Murray’s incredible highlights and more.

Excuse me, what?

Everyone thought the Texans would be the laughingstock of the league without Deshaun Watson, but they’ve exceeded expectations in their first two games under new coach David Culley. Houston secured a 16-point win over the Jaguars in Week 1, despite being a three-point underdog at home, and managed to hang around with the Browns in Cleveland in Week 2 even after starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor was injured and replaced by Davis Mills. (The Browns won 31–21, but the Texans covered the 13.5-point spread.)

Texans fans have to be pleased with the job Culley has done thus far, but he also made a fourth down call in Sunday’s game that was as confounding as any I’ve ever seen.

Early in the second quarter, Houston was faced with a third-and-15 from its own 38 yard line. Taylor found Brandin Cooks for a 13-yard gain, setting up fourth-and-2 from the Cleveland 49. But the Texans were thrown a potential lifeline. Browns defensive end Takk McKinley had jumped offsides on the play, meaning the Texans could have another shot at picking up the first on a third-and-10, or they could decline the penalty and roll the dice on fourth-and-2 from midfield. Culley picked a shocking third option.

He declined the penalty—and then punted. It went for a touchback.

Excuse me? He basically punted on third down. When have you ever seen a coach willingly pass up a risk-free opportunity to pick up a first down in favor of giving the ball to the other team. It doesn’t make any sense. And after listening to Culley’s explanation, it doesn’t make any more sense.

“We felt like that, at that point, we felt like we could have a chance to be able to get better field position to hold them,” Culley said. “We didn’t make it. We didn’t get it.”

Couldn’t you have just gone for it on third down again and then punted, a reporter asked?

“We could have done that,” Culley said. “And looking at it again, I’ll have to just look at the situation and see what I would do the next time.”

Culley’s “field position” explanation is nonsense. You’re talking about a difference of eight yards if he accepts the penalty. The fact that Cameron Johnston’s kick went into the end zone shows you how small of a difference that makes.

I really can’t stop thinking about this move. There is an interesting discussion to be had about choosing to go for a third-and-10 versus going for a fourth-and-2. If you pick the first option, you run the risk of failing to pick up significant yardage and being faced with a fourth-and-long that you have no hope of converting. If Culley had picked the fourth-and-2 over the third-and-10 and gone for it, he would have become every analytics guru’s favorite coach. But punting? When the defense gifted you with another opportunity to pick up the first? That’s astonishing.

The best of SI

The Raiders are looking really good, thanks to David Carr’s newfound fearlessness. ... Florida came oh so close to knocking off Alabama in a classic game at the Swamp. ... The new NIL rules are leveling the playing field for athletes in the scholarship-free Ivy League.

Around the sports world

Joe Burrow entered Sunday with the NFL’s longest active streak of attempts without an interception—and then he threw three on three consecutive passes. ... Mookie Betts helped broker a deal with a fan to get a Reds rookie his first home run ball. ... Lionel Messi wasn’t happy to get subbed off in his PSG home debut but Les Bleus netted a late winner.

It was so cool to see John Harbaugh put his trust in Lamar Jackson like this

He’s just going to do this every week, isn’t he?

The Vikings’ announcers thought Minnesota made its game-winning field goal attempt

The taunting rule has been just as bad as we feared it would be

I hadn’t made this connection before but I think ESPN’s Howard Bryant is right about the rule’s veiled racism

He looks like a matador

Cool way for the Ravens to honor Michael K. Williams

Matt Prater has an enormous leg

Erling Haaland is incredible

Amazing call by Gus Johnson

You’ve never seen a punt return touchdown like this. (The SEC said later that it should have been called back.)

Missouri State’s Siale Suliafu is my new favorite college football player

Usually the defender is instructed to go after the guy with the ball

Not sports

63 endangered penguins in South Africa were killed by a swarm of bees. ... Kit Harrington is being coy about his future in Marvel movies. ... A single Bitcoin transaction is as wasteful as throwing two iPhones in the garbage, according to one analysis.

