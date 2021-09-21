The Jaguars Got Mad at the Falcons for ‘Copying’ Their Tweet

This is so stupid

After the first two weeks of the NFL season, seven teams remain winless: the Jets, Giants, Vikings, Lions, Colts, Falcons and Jaguars. It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see any of those teams on that list, least of all the Jags. But Jacksonville felt compelled for some reason to post a message to its fans from coach Urban Meyer after Sunday’s loss to the Broncos on Sunday telling them to “hang in there.”

That’s a little overwrought, don’t you think? We’re talking about a team that had the worst record in the NFL last year and has only had one winning season in the last 13. An 0–2 start is par for the course. There’s no need to break out a graphic with the team standing arm-in-arm just yet.

The Jags’ tweet went semi-viral for being embarrassingly corny, with over 1,200 quote tweets, mostly roasting the team for acting like anybody expected anything better. And yet, they weren’t the only team to post a similar message. On Monday afternoon, the Falcons sent a tweet with a quote from coach Arthur Smith, also plastered on a dramatic black background.

Bizarrely, the Jaguars’ Twitter account got upset with the Falcons, accusing them of stealing their idea.

It’s so strange for a team to act like they’re the only ones who can post about how much they stink. The original Jaguars tweet seems like something that someone up the ladder would tell the social team to put up, hoping to tell the fans “we hear you.” But an experienced social media manager should be able to recognize that they’ll get made fun of for telling a fan base as tortured as Jacksonville’s to “hang in there” after just two games under a new head coach with a rookie quarterback. If anything, the Jags should be happy that they weren’t the only ones to publicly draw attention to how poorly their season is going.

The best of SI

If the College Football Playoff expanded to 12 teams today, who would be in? ... Vlad Guerrero Jr. is making the AL MVP race interesting, but has he done enough to catch Shohei Ohtani? ... How a player-led process helped the WNBA achieve a near-perfect vaccination rate.

Around the sports world

Packers running back Aaron Jones lost a necklace containing his father’s ashes in the end zone at Lambeau after one of his four touchdowns on Monday night, but it was eventually found. ... Former outfielder Anthony Gose, whose last MLB game came in 2016, is back in the majors with Cleveland as a lefty reliever throwing 100 mph. ... The winner of the Bristol half-marathon in England was disqualified because he had signed up for the 10k and took a wrong turn. ... This might be the last season that Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth are paired together on Sunday Night Football. ... Australian Jarred Gillett will be the first foreigner to referee an English Premier League game.

Not sports

An asteroid that destroyed an entire Middle Eastern city, shattering the bones of its inhabitants with a 740 mph shockwave, may have inspired the biblical story of Sodom. ... The Australian government plans to eliminate invasive carp by infecting them with herpes. ... Guys in Mississippi found a vehicle with a sign that said “free car” and drove away in it, only to find a body in the trunk when they got home.

