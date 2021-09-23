Tom Brady's NFL Career Was Born 20 Years Ago Today

1. Twenty years ago today, the GOAT was born.

Technically, Tom Brady was born on Aug. 3, 1977, but the birth of the greatest quarterback in NFL history took place on Sept. 23, 2001.

That’s when 6th-round pick Tom Brady replaced Drew Bledsoe at quarterback of the Patriots after Jets linebacker Mo Lewis knocked Bledsoe out with a hit late in a game; New York was leading 10–3.

The hit was so big it got a vintage “OH, MY” out of then CBS play-by-play man Dick Enberg.

New England ended up punting on that drive and when they got the ball back with just under two minutes left in the game, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. made his NFL debut. This was his first drive, which ended with an incompletion at the buzzer.

Since that game, Brady has won seven Super Bowls, three MVP awards and thrown 590 touchdowns. Bledsoe, meanwhile, was traded to the Bills in April 2002.

Think about this: In 2001 Brady made his NFL debut. In '21 Brady has thrown nine touchdown passes in two games and is still making throws like this.

And maybe none of it would have happened if Mo Lewis hadn’t taken out Drew Bledsoe.

2. A brand-new SI Media Podcast with two guests dropped this morning.

First up is wrestler Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan. Danielson talks about jumping from WWE to AEW, what he's most looking forward to in AEW, his relationship with Vince McMahon, why Vince was overprotective of him and much more.

Following Danielson, New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand joins the podcast to talk about the success of Monday Night Mannings, Al Michaels headed to Amazon, the strong ratings for the NFL and college football, Gus Johnson's return to the NFL and more.

The show closes with the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment featuring WFAN's and SNY's Sal Licata. This week, we talk about the NFL's emphasis on taunting, a must-see wrestling show and why Sal hates laptops.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

3. Broncos coach Vic Fangio making the rounds yesterday, I thought it was fake. I didn't think there was any way Urban Meyer said this. But he did!

4. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson had a solid game in Vegas's 26–17 win over the Steelers on Sunday, making field goals from 46, 33, 41 and 46 yards. There was only one problem. Daniel Carlson was playing against Daniel Carlson in fantasy football.

5. The best story in sports right now is the saga of Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier stealing a piece of paper with pitching notes on them that fell out of the pocket of Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk.

The story has led to ...

Wacky tweets.

Kiermaier getting plunked last night.

Kiermaier calling the Blue Jays "weak" for hitting him.

There will definitely be some added juice if the Rays and Jays meet in the postseason.

6. Dwight Howard was on The Masked Singer last night singing the Little Richard song "Tutti Frutti."

Personally, I think The Masked Singer is one of the stupidest shows imaginable, so I posted this for only one reason: So I could also provide you with the greatest rendition of "Tutti Frutti" ever.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Bryan Danielson went in depth on this week's SI Media Podcast about why this moment was so special to him. It's still one of the greatest moments in the history of Monday Night Raw.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.