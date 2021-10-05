Sorry, Steph, You’re Not Getting That Call Anymore

In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: the NBA’s crackdown on cheap fouls, the continuation of the Ravens–Broncos feud and more.

“Not this year!”

For years, NBA fans have been complaining about shooters drawing cheap fouls by initiating contact with a defender. It’s a move most associated with James Harden, but he’s far from the only guy who has earned easy free throws by leaning in on jump shots.

This move became enough of a problem that the NBA decided to do something about it. This year, shooters won’t be rewarded with defensive foul calls for initiating contact. Unnatural shooting motions that result in contact with a defender will either be non-calls or offensive fouls. It’ll take some getting used to, as Stephen Curry showed during Monday’s preseason game against the Blazers.

Curry stepped back behind the three-point line, waited for Nassir Little to close him down and proceeded to jump right into Little as he threw up a wild shot. Last year, Little would have been called for a foul. This year, play on.

“Not this year!” the Portland broadcast team told Curry.

This new interpretation of the rules will clearly require an adjustment for NBA players. There’s no doubt Curry knows about the change, but maybe he just went into auto-pilot when he saw Little leaping at him. Steph might have been able to draw a foul if he had just gone straight up with his shot; clearly the instinct to initiate contact will be hard to reprogram.

The most interesting thing to watch about the rule tweak will be when shooters get whistled for offensive fouls. The league has said that only particularly egregious attempts to initiate contact will result in offensive foul calls. It remains to be seen where officials will draw that line, but the NBA pointed to this play by Curry from last season where he purposefully bumps Donte DiVincenzo as an example of something that would be an offensive foul this year.

There will certainly be growing pains for players and officials as they feel out how the rulebook should be interpreted, but that’s what the preseason is for.

The best of SI

SI’s MLB staff makes its World Series predictions. ... The Blue Jays fell painfully short of a playoff spot but it should serve as inspiration for the team’s young core. ... Nobody expected the Cardinals to be one of the best teams in football but things don’t always play out the way they look on paper.

Around the sports world

The Washington Football Team’s trainer is on leave due to a criminal investigation that included federal authorities searching the team’s facility. ... Nine of the 24 players on Cuba’s U-23 Baseball World Cup team stayed behind in Mexico in the team’s largest mass-defection in years. .. Cole Beasley is mad that the fans in Buffalo, who are required to show proof of vaccination to enter the stadium, are booing him over his vaccine stance.

This rule is still being applied too harshly

The Ravens’ record-chasing is turning into a nice little feud

Perfect way to celebrate your first Cup Series win (and the first by a Black driver since 1963)

I assume the record is for blown calls

(It’s actually for most games umpired.)

Sabres fans are not exactly excited to see their team

Alabama is still at the top but the rest of the college football hierarchy looks different this year

Joe Buck was chillin’ at the Nokia pre-party

Gotta love Lane Kiffin

Not sports

The most-searched word on Bing is Google, lawyers for Google said in court. ... Facebook finally explained the reason behind its six-hour outage on Monday.

Stuff like this is why we needed Instagram to come back online

A good song

