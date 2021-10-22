Reggie Miller Couldn’t Believe He Made the NBA’s 75 Team

He was literally speechless

The NBA revealed its 75th anniversary team on Thursday and no one was more surprised to learn he made the cut than Reggie Miller.

If I asked you whether Miller was one of the 75 best players in NBA history, you’d probably say yes without much hesitation. But making this list was a little more complicated. The team had to include everyone who made the league’s 50th anniversary team in 1996, so it’s really like a collection of the 25 best players of the past 25 years. That’s a stiffer competition.

Miller spoke with Stephen Curry in an interview that aired during Inside the NBA on Thursday night, discussing Curry’s pursuit of Ray Allen’s all-time record for three-pointers made. After the segment aired, the crew brought Miller on the show and host Ernie Johnson caught him totally by surprise when he revealed that Miller had been named to the team.

“I know that [interview] happened just before the season began,” Johnson said. “So you had no idea at that point that you guys would be teammates on this night, huh? You made it.”

Miller was literally speechless as he tried to figure out if Johnson was talking about what he thought he was talking about. When he realized what was going on, he had the biggest grin stretch across his face.

“I’m a little shaken right now, because I wasn’t expecting to be on that list, truthfully,” Miller said once he was able to form a complete sentence again.

The full list includes 11 players who are still active: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Carmelo Anthony, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, James Harden, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. There are eight former players whose careers began after the 50th anniversary team was announced: Allen, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Allen Iverson, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, Paul Pierce and Dwyane Wade. That leaves only six spots for guys like Miller who debuted before 1996 but weren’t on the top 50 list. (As a brief aside, the fact that Shaquille O’Neal made the 50th anniversary team after just four years in the NBA is a testament to how transcendent a player he was.)

Miller’s face tells you just how much this honor meant to him. For a guy who famously never won a championship, it has to be especially rewarding to be recognized as one of the very best players in the history of the league.

The best of SI

Even without Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers remain a very dangerous team. ... The Red Sox’ most reliable reliever is a rookie they took from the Yankees in the Rule 5 draft. ... FIFA has no evidence that a biennial World Cup would be beneficial for World Soccer.

Around the sports world

Now Congress is looking into the NFL’s investigation of the Washington Football Team. ... Joe Judge says he’s the one to blame for the Giants’ terrible start and “the fish stinks from the head down.” ... Klay Thompson thinks he was deserving of a spot on the NBA’s 75th anniversary team.

He’s the 11th player in postseason history to hit three homers in a game

Not a great look for Urías

He makes it look so easy

Shame on the Rangers for ignoring LGBTQ people

You have to love this guy

I think it already has!

Case Keenum might get a few more starts

How many NFL players would get the “old” designation on the injury report?

Most of the city probably agrees with him

This is an electric darts highlight

Even without a glove, that’s embarrassing

Not sports

A man in Michigan being chased by police fled into the woods and called 911 after he got lost. ... A man in Egypt stole a reporter’s phone while she was live on the air and was arrested after broadcasting his face to 20,000 people. ... A convenience store robber in Seattle begged for his gun back after he was disarmed by his victim. ... A four-year-old in New Zealand called the cops to come see how cool his toys were.

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.