It was a difficult night for Matthew Stafford in San Francisco on Monday.

The Rams quarterback threw for just 243 yards on 41 attempts, adding two interceptions in a 31-10 loss to the 49ers. And the evening's frustration appeared to extend past Los Angeles's signal caller.

Stafford's wife, Kelly, was reportedly engaged in a brief incident at Levi's stadium in which she threw a soft pretzel at a 49ers fan, per TMZ. Stafford appeared to address in the incident in an Instagram comment on Tuesday.

"He was saying a bunch of things that were aggressive towards our crew but zero excuse," Kelly Stafford wrote in response to the incident in question. "I tried to apologize, but in the end knew I was wrong. Will always stand up for my guy and everyone I love, but obviously needed to do it completely different.

"I’m embarrassed too! Sorry you had to witness me in my weak moment.”

Levi's Stadium security has not responded to a request for comment and Stafford's agent declined to comment on the matter, according to TMZ.

Stafford and the Rams fell to 7–3 in 2021 with Monday's loss. They have a bye in Week 11 before a matchup with the Packers on Nov. 28.

