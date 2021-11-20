Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mel Tucker Contract Jokes Flood Twitter After Lopsided Ohio State Loss

Author:

Twitter is not typically a merciful place, and neither was Ohio Stadium on Saturday when the Buckeyes embarrassed the Spartans 56–7. Spartans coach Mel Tucker, who is reportedly going to be offered a record-breaking contract extension, was the punchline to the jokes after an ill-timed loss. 

No. 4 Ohio State obliterated No. 7 Michigan State just three days after it was reported that MSU was planning to offer Tucker the 10-year deal worth $95 million. The timing of a massive Big Ten game couldn't have been better — if you're a Twitter trol. 

Instead of Tucker trading chess moves with Ryan Day and proving his worth of the groundbreaking deal, Michigan State fans were left wondering if they want another decade of this.

SI Recommends

Twitter enjoyed poking fun at Tucker specifically for trying to sign his new deal as soon as possible and strangely enough, DocuSign was mentioned more than once. Some of the best Tweets on Tucker's loss and his looming contract situation: 

The halftime score was 49–0 but at least the Spartans were able to score in the second half. 

More College Football: 

For more Michigan State news, head over to Spartan Nation.

YOU MAY LIKE

ogs
Soccer

Report: Man United Calls Emergency Meeting Over Solskjaer’s Future

After a 4–1 loss to Watford on Saturday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has led Manchester United to only four wins in its last 13 matches.

Sep 2, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Peng Shuai (CHN) waits for a serve during her match against Belinda Bencic (SUI) on day nine of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Tennis

Peng Shuai Purportedly in Video From State-Run Chinese Media

This is not the first time that a state-affiliated Chinese media outlet has released information about the missing tennis star.

cj-stroud
College Football

Patrick Mahomes Reacts to C.J. Stroud's Dominant First Half

The Ohio State quarterback threw for 393 yards and six touchdowns on 29-for-31 passing in the first half against No. 7 Michigan State.

Lionel Messi scores for PSG
Soccer

Messi Scores Beauty for First Ligue 1 Goal With PSG

Lionel Messi is finally on the board for PSG in league play, breaking through with a great goal vs. Nantes.

o-hara
Soccer

Spirit Win First NWSL Title on O'Hara's Extra-Time Goal

Kelley O'Hara proved the hero for Washington with her extra-time goal in a win over Chicago.

Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates his touch down with quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium.
College Football

Ohio State Embarrasses MSU in Building 49–0 Halftime Lead

C.J. Stroud threw for 393 yards and six touchdowns in the first half.

westbrook-schroeder
Extra Mustard

NBC Sports Boston Takes Shot At Russell Westbrook

Dennis Schröder put up 21 points against the Lakers on Saturday, but NBC Sports Boston stole the show in his post-game interview.

ben-roethlisberger
NFL

Roethlisberger Expected to Start vs. Chargers

The Steelers have activated quarterback Ben Roethlisberger from the COVID-19 list after last week's positive test.