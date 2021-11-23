It's been a long road back for Tiger Woods from a devastating February car crash that resulted in multiple injuries to his right foot and leg. But on Sunday, he posted a video of him golfing with the simple caption "making progress" that was a much-needed update for golf fans across the world.

One golfer, however, took it as a challenge. Longtime rival Phil Mickelson couldn't help but think Woods, 45, is eyeing one if his cherished records with his comeback.

"As I'm hanging in Montana, it's great to see Tiger swinging a golf club again," Mickelson said in a Tweet. "I know he can't stand me holding a single record so I'm guessing HE wants to be the oldest to ever win a major. I'll just say this. BRING IT!"

Mickelson, 51, is of course alluding to the the mark he achieved this past summer when he won the 2021 PGA Championship at 50 years old. Although Woods has a long journey ahead of him, in both aging and healing, to catch up to Mickelson, he'll be up for the challenge.

