Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson Has Message For Tiger Woods After Seeing His 'Making Progress' Video

Author:

It's been a long road back for Tiger Woods from a devastating February car crash that resulted in multiple injuries to his right foot and leg. But on Sunday, he posted a video of him golfing with the simple caption "making progress" that was a much-needed update for golf fans across the world. 

One golfer, however, took it as a challenge. Longtime rival Phil Mickelson couldn't help but think Woods, 45, is eyeing one if his cherished records with his comeback.

"As I'm hanging in Montana, it's great to see Tiger swinging a golf club again," Mickelson said in a Tweet. "I know he can't stand me holding a single record so I'm guessing HE wants to be the oldest to ever win a major. I'll just say this. BRING IT!"

SI Recommends

Mickelson, 51, is of course alluding to the the mark he achieved this past summer when he won the 2021 PGA Championship at 50 years old. Although Woods has a long journey ahead of him, in both aging and healing, to catch up to Mickelson, he'll be up for the challenge. 

More Extra Mustard: 

YOU MAY LIKE

dick vitale
College Basketball

ESPN's Dick Vitale Posts Emotional Tweet Ahead of Return

"When told I had cancer at 82 on Oct, 12 I thought my days behind the mic were over."

wander-franco-rays
MLB

Report: Rays to Sign Franco to Massive, Multi-Year Deal

The Rays are paying up to keep Wander Franco with the franchise through the 2020s.

Josh Ross with Michigan.
College Football

Michigan LB Dismisses 'White Flag' Narrative With OSU

Last year's game between Michigan and Ohio State was canceled after Michigan had a COVID-19 breakout.

Joe Judge
NFL

Giants' Joe Judge Puts More Blame on Coaches Than Players After Monday's Loss

Giants coach Joe Judge addressed his team's continued struggles following Monday night's 30–10 loss to the Buccaneers.

NFL's promotion of Bears vs. Lions on Thanksgiving
Play
NFL

Fans Have a Blast Mocking NFL for Promoting Bears-Lions Thanksgiving Game

NFL fans aren't exactly looking forward to an Andy Dalton–Tim Boyle showdown

LeBron James with the Lakers.
Play
Podcasts

Open Floor: LeBron's Decline, Sacramento Woes, & Boston's Turnaround

Lakers in full spiral after the LeBron-Isaiah-brawl? Luke Walton fired from Kings, Schroder's revenge and more

michael-irvin
NFL

Michael Irvin Rips Amari Cooper for Not Being Vaccinated

The Hall of Fame wideout was not happy with the Cowboys' star receiver.

Stephen Curry plays defense
NBA

Introducing Stephen Curry: Defensive Stopper

The greatest shooter in NBA history is emerging as an impact defensive piece.