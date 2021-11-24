Although Thanksgiving is just a day away, one college football coach couldn't seem to play nice with his rival.

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State's Ryan Day were asked by the Big Ten Network to say something nice about the other program ahead of its Saturday matchup.

"Uhh," Harbaugh started. "It's big; it's loud. It's an iconic stadium."

Day, however, just shook his head with a slight smile, saying, "Nope" when prompted about the stadium.

The video switched to Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who followed his coach's lead of taking the high road. He said that Ohio State's fans "are committed," and even commented about how Brutus Buckeye's head is "dimensionally sound."

Day was given another shot to say something nice about Michigan, prompted with "colors." However, he once again said, "probably not."

Ohio State caught fans' attention on Tuesday night as it leapfrogged Alabama to snag No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Last weekend, the Buckeyes powered past Michigan State, winning 56-7 after posting a 49-0 halftime lead. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 393 yards, six touchdowns and only two incompletions, completing 20 of his 21 attempts, in the first half.

