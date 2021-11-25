Nothing says "Happy Holidays" like throwing a veiled jab toward your rivals, and Alabama football couldn't hold back on Thanksgiving.

As other schools shared tweets of their mascots, a vibrant video or a festive graphic, the Crimson Tide designed a post that showcased three College Football Playoff national championship trophies and a cornucopia of AFCA crystal football trophies.

The effective trolling comes on the heels of head coach Nick Saban making headlines for calling out "self-absorbed" Alabama fans during his weekly "Nick Saban Show" on Wednesday. The 70-year-old winner of seven national championships (six with the Crimson Tide) was asked a question about this year's Alabama team not blowing out opponents quite as much as Crimson Tide teams from years past.

"When I came here, everybody was happy to win a game. Now, we’re not happy to win a game anymore. We’re not happy to win a game at all," Saban said. "We think we should win games by whatever, and I don’t think that’s fair to the players either. Because our players work their butt off to be the best that they can be, and to get criticized for what they work hard for to do, so that you can be entertained.”

No. 3 Alabama will face rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl this weekend, working to continue to defend its place in the College Football Playoff rankings. Its only loss of the season came against No. 15 Texas A&M.

While Thursday's tweet was an effective reminder of Alabama's history of success, maybe the trolling was also a reminder of all the Crimson Tide have to be grateful for.

