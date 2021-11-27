Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Nebraska OL Lifts QB's Head After INT, Shows What Being a Teammate Is About

Author:

Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers got an assist from his teammate despite a far-from-ideal ending to his first collegiate start. 

On Friday against No. 16 Iowa, Nebraska blew a 21–6 third-quarter lead and was outscored 19–0 in the fourth quarter in a 28-21 loss. 

Smothers impressed in his first start filling in for Adrian Martinez, whose shoulder injury requires surgery. The former four-star recruit out of Alabama threw for 198 yards on 16-for-22 passing with no touchdowns and an interception.

As the game was winding down, junior offensive lineman Trent Hixson found Smothers brooding with his head down after throwing a late interception to seal the loss. Hixson said something to Smothers before lifting his head in a show of support.

The loss ends the Cornhuskers' season at 3–9. Earlier this month, Nebraska announced that it would restructure the contract of head coach Scott Frost after another disappointing season. 

The Huskers have not won more than five games in a season since Frost arrived from UCF in 2018. Under Frost, the team has been named in the AP Top 25 only once: before the 2019 season. 

More College Football Coverage:

For more Nebraska news, head over to All Huskers. 

