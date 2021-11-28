For years, former ESPN college football analyst Mark May has been trolling Ohio State fans, win or lose. That's why it was strange when he picked the Buckeyes to beat Michigan during his weekly segment with Lou Holtz for 'The Crowd's Line College Football Show' earlier this week.

May's prediction didn't come true—as Michigan prevailed over its main rival for the first time in 10 years. But, he still had a little bit of fun with the result on Twitter in the aftermath.

May, who certainly could have gone further given his disdain for the Buckeyes, posted a surprisingly simple tweet. "Ohio State is now the 2nd best team in Ohio."

He must be referring to Cincinnati as top dog in the state. The Bearcats finished the regular season with a 12–0 mark and will play for the AAC title next weekend.

When it comes to the College Football Playoff, the Bearcats are in better shape than the Buckeyes. Ohio State would need a miracle to sneak in, as they are not playing for a conference title. Cincinnati needs a win over Houston next week to be in good position for selection.

Michigan, meanwhile, will take on Iowa in the Big Ten title game next Saturday.

