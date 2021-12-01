Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
LeBron James Posts Cryptic Tweet While Away from Team on Health, Safety Protocols

Author:

Lakers star LeBron James sent an interesting cryptic tweet on Wednesday that shook up the social media world.

"Something is REAL [fish emojis] going on,” James said.

Fans and others around the league have been scrambling to decipher what exactly James is referring to as "fishy."

While no one know what exactly James is referring to with the tweet, one thing is for certain in that he missed the Lakers' game on Tuesday against the Kings after being placed in the league's health and safety protocols. It was not clear if James tested positive, was a false positive or identified as a close contact for COVID-19. However, the four-time NBA champ will be sidelined for at least 10 days unless he returns two negative COVID-19 tests within a 24-hour period.

Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register reported early Wednesday that Lakers forward Anthony Davis said James was "doing good and asymptomatic."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that James is expected to miss multiple games. So far this season, the forward has averaged 25.8 points, 5.2 total rebounds and 6.8 assists. 

For more news on the Los Angeles Lakers, head over to All Lakers.

