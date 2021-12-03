Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Nick Wittgren's Wife Mocks MLB's Website Decision During Lockout

Author:

On Wednesday night, baseball's owners locked out the league's players after the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement. Among the most bizarre pieces of immediate fallout from the beginning of the lockout: the complete scrubbing of player headshots and news from MLB.com and the league's team sites.

"You may notice that the content on this site looks a little different than usual. The reason for this is because the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the players and the league expired just before midnight on Dec. 1 and a new CBA is currently being negotiated between the owners and the MLBPA," a note from commissioner Rob Manfred posted to MLB.com reads. 

"Until a new agreement is reached, there will be limitations on the type of content we display. As a result, you will see a lot more content that focuses on the game’s rich history. Once a new agreement is reached, the up-to-the-minute news and analysis you have come to expect will continue as usual."

The move has been widely panned as petty of Manfred and the league's owners. A number of players have had fun with that part of the situation, using the anonymous, grayed-out headshots as their Twitter profile pictures. No one did it better Thursday than Ashley Wittgren, wife of former Cleveland pitcher Nick Wittgren, though.

She subbed the anonymous headshot over her husband's face from a wedding photo to celebrate their anniversary.

SI Recommends

There was a flurry of action in baseball in the days preceding the lockout, during which there can be no transactions. Wittgren, who spent the last three years with Cleveland, was not among the players signed, so he'll have to wait until after the two sides come to an agreement on a new CBA.

Wittgren played his first three seasons (2016–18) with Miami.

As outlined by Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein on Wednesday, ahead of the lockout becoming official, the two sides are pretty far apart on a number of issues, including player compensation and the current timeline of player arbitration, the league's luxury tax and how it relates to league competitiveness, and rule changes in the sport.

This is the first lockout in over a quarter-century for baseball, and there's no real indication as to when it may end. 

"The shutdown is a dramatic measure, regardless of the timing. It is not required by law or for any other reason," the MLBPA said in a statement. "It was the owners' choice, plan and simple, specifically calculated to pressure Players into relinquishing rights and benefits, and abandoning good faith bargaining proposals that will benefit not just Players, but the game and industry as a whole."

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles in the pocket during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Alabama Crimson Tide 7-0 at halftime.
Play
Betting

2021 SEC Championship Betting Odds and Prediction: Georgia Handles Alabama

Alabama's streak of being favored in 92 consecutive games will end against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. But will the Crimson Tide cover?

Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell leads team warmups prior to kickoff against TCU on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021
College Football

Sources: Iowa State's Campbell Not a Candidate For Oklahoma

The coaching carousel has seen Lincoln Riley leave the Sooners for USC, while Notre Dame's Brian Kelly abruptly departed for LSU.

Sep 2, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; LSU Tigers receiver coach Mickey Joseph on the sidelines during the game against the Miami Hurricanes at AT&T Stadium.
College Football

Nebraska Hires Former Cornhuskers QB, LSU Assistant To Staff

Mickey Joseph will hold a similar position as he did with the Tigers—wide receivers coach, associate head coach and passing game coordinator.

Frazier FIU
College Football

Coveted Transfer OL Miles Frazier Added 2 Offers This Week

FIU transfer offensive lineman becoming most coveted offensive line transfer

Mark Turgeon during a Maryland men's basketball game.
College Basketball

Maryland, MBB Coach Mark Turgeon 'Part Ways'

The news comes with the Terrapins off to a 5–3 start to the season.

bruce-arians-tampa-bay-buccaneers-2020
NFL

Bruce Arians Comments on Antonio Brown's Future With Bucs

The Buccaneers will have an important decision to make very soon.

derek-carr-fearless-week-2
Play
Betting

NFL Player Props and Odds for Week 13

Derek Carr and Jonathan Taylor among players poised to exceed their game totals set by SI Sportsbook.

Lewis Hamilton to wear helmet with the pride flag in Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.
Racing

Hamilton Calls Out Saudi Arabia's 'Terrifying' LGBTQ+ Laws

The Mercedes driver and Sebastian Vettel take a stand on human rights in Saudi Arabia ahead of Sunday's Grand Prix.