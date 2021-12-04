Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Big-name coaches on the move. Ballooning contracts. Finger-pointing all around. What does it mean for college sports?
Publish date:

Lee Corso Said He Thinks Two Major Upsets Occur on Championship Saturday

Author:

Lee Corso has two upsets in mind for Championship Saturday. 

In Atlanta for the SEC championship game, Corso told his fellow College GameDay analyst that No. 3 Alabama would upset No. 1 Georgia on Saturday.

"Best game of the year," Corso said. "Everybody in the entire nation has been waiting for this game. It should be a great game, because neither team will give an inch. 

"Roll Tide in an upset. You know why? The most desperate team is Alabama. Georgia is going to the playoff no matter what. Alabama needs a win to go."

Corso also predicted Alabama quarterback Bryce Young would win the championship's MVP before taking home the Heisman next weekend, saying that his fourth quarter against Auburn in the Iron Bowl last week won him the trophy.

When it came to the AAC championship in Cincinnati, Corso predicted that Houston would make sure that the Bearcats aren't the first Group of Five school to make the College Football Playoff.

"Upset special of the week. Houston shocks the world and beats Cincinnati at Cincinnati. They outscore 'em and you know the one interesting point? They're [Houston] 6–0 on the road this year."

More College Football Coverage:

Report: Mario Cristobal Courted By Miami, Oregon Looks to Counter the Canes' Offer
In a Week of Blockbuster Coaching Moves, Luke Fickell’s Commitment to Cincinnati Stands Out
So Close, Yet So Far: Why CFP Expansion Was Stalled Yet Again
The CFP Selection Committee Somehow Made Notre Dame a Sympathetic Figure

