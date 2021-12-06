Jared Goff led the Lions to their first win of the year, throwing a walk-off touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown on the final play of Sunday's game to push the team past the Vikings, 29–27. Goff's girlfriend and model Christen Harper was on a shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit during the game, and her awesome reaction was caught on camera.

"Shut up! Shut up!" Harper exclaimed, after hearing that the Lions pulled out the NFC North victory. "This is our first win! This is crazy!"

Harper was clearly emotional watching Goff throw for the game-winning touchdown, and then celebrating at Ford Field in front of the Lions' home crowd.

The win had to be especially gratifying for Goff, who was traded for Matthew Stafford in the offseason. While Stafford has helped Goff's old team, the Rams, emerge as a Super Bowl contender out in the NFC West, the Lions limped out to an 0-10-1 start to the year before Sunday's game.

They may not be playoff contenders, but Detroit will avoid joining the infamous list of winless NFL teams. The 2008 Detroit team is the second-most-recent to join that list, with the '17 Browns following them a decade later.

The team dedicated the special win to the Oxford, Mich., community, which was devastated by last Tuesday's school shooting.

"Sometimes special things happen in special circumstances and I think you saw yesterday what Michigan did against Iowa. And then us today getting our first win in what is it 12, 13 weeks," Goff said Sunday, per Sporting News.

"I hope they were all watching today and were able to enjoy that win and we could take their minds off it for whatever it may be, three hours. I think any time that we can do that, it's a lot bigger than our sport, it's a lot bigger than us and I thought today was one of those special circumstances that we were able to rise to the occasion and make something special happen."

