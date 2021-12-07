Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Peyton Manning Explains Why Mac Jones Didn't Talk to Him Before ManningCast

Author:

To prepare for every ManningCast broadcast, Peyton Manning typically calls the quarterbacks of the teams playing on Monday Night Football. But Patriots rookie Mac Jones proved to be a tough get. 

In the first quarter of Monday's ManningCast, Manning said that he couldn't get the access he wanted because the Patriots are trying to limit distractions for their first-round pick.

“He was very respectful, he said, ‘Peyton, I want to do it, but can you call our P.R. director Stacey [James], because he kind of has to oversee all things?’" Manning said on the ESPN2 broadcast, per NBC's ProFootballTalk. "I said, ‘No problem.’ I called Stacey, he was very professional. I said, ‘Stacey, I’m talking to Coach Belichick. Can I talk to Mac Jones?’ 

"I gotta tell you, I appreciate how they’re handling Mac Jones. They are trying to protect him, give him as few off-the-field distractions as possible, let him concentrate on playing football."

SI Recommends

Manning said that the Colts did a similar thing during in his rookie season after he was the No. 1 pick in the 1998 NFL draft.

"So, yes, I did get denied. It was the first quarterback I haven’t talked to. But I appreciate it. [G.M.] Bill Polian, as a rookie with me with the Colts, did the same thing. He didn’t let the marketing department talk to me, the community relations department talk to me. He said, ‘Hey, it’s all football this first season. Don’t bother him.’ And I think the Patriots are taking that same approach with Mac Jones, and it’s paying off. It’s working.”

Jones had a historic night in 14–10 win against the Bills on Monday, throwing for 19 yards on just 2-for-3 passing. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

UCF's Otis Anderson runs from a Houston defender.
College Football

Heupel Gives Touching Eulogy At Otis Anderson Jr.'s Funeral

"He cared about everyone else more than he cared about himself."

Atletico Madrid reaches the knockout stage of the Champions League
Soccer

Atlético Madrid Maintains Its Method, Madness and Magic After All

Despite three straight losses in group play, Atlético Madrid found a way to reach the Champions League knockout stage—by going back to what it does best.

Leonard Fournette with the Buccaneers.
College Football

Leonard Fournette Reacts to LSU Hiring Frank Wilson

In 2015, Fournette rushed for 1,953 yards and 22 touchdowns while Wilson was his running back coach.

Sports-Illustrated-Awards
Sportsperson

Watch the 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards Show

The 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett
NFL

RPGs in the NFL: How One Team Has Embraced Dungeons and Dragons

For Myles Garrett, Johnny Stanton and a few of their Browns teammates, the RPG of choice is the classic D&D.

NFL logo
NFL

Packers, Bucs and Cards Can Clinch Playoff Spots in Week 14

With five weeks left in the season, these teams can secure playoff spots this week.

MLS commissioner Don Garber
Soccer

Las Vegas the Clear Frontrunner for MLS's 30th Team

The odds are in Vegas's favor, with MLS commissioner Don Garber providing an update on the process and timing of expansion.

Glenn Foster Jr. plays vs. the Rams.
NFL

Former Saints Player Glenn Foster Jr. Dies at 31

The former New Orleans defensive lineman died earlier this week shortly after being taken into police custody.