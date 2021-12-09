Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dak Prescott Doubles Down on Mike McCarthy's Sunday Win Guarantee

Author:

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy wasn't afraid to lay it out there for Sunday's game against Washington. “We're going to win this game,” he said. “I'm confident in that.”

You don't typically see coaches making predictions that open, but McCarthy thinks his team is set to get back on track. After a 6–1 start to the season, the team has fallen back to the pack a bit, and currently sits at 8–4. The Cowboys remain atop the NFC East, but Washington has been hot, and has clawed to within two games of their division rival.

Quarterback Dak Prescott appreciates McCarthy's confidence though. When asked if he supports his coach's win guarantee, Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill tweeted that Prescott had a clear, two-word response: “S--- yeah.”

Prescott's play has been among the recent issues for Dallas.

SI Recommends

His numbers have taken a downturn since his return from a calf injury suffered earlier in the year against the Patriots, though owner/general manager Jerry Jones attributes those issues to the team's wide receivers, and not Prescott

“The thing that you're seeing is sometimes the pass that looks errant is because the receiver, for instance, ran the route two yards, cut it off two yards shorter,” Jones said. ”He should be out two more yards before he makes his cut.” 

The Cowboys will face Washington for the first of two games over a three-week stretch. Sunday's road game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

For more coverage on the Cowboys, head over to Cowboy Maven

YOU MAY LIKE

wnba-logo
WNBA

WNBA Releases 2022 Schedule Ahead of 26th Season

The 2022 WNBA season will kick off on May 6 as the Sky hosts the Sparks.

Alabama beat Ohio State for the national championship in January 2021. How soon will the College Football Playoff field expand?
Play
College Football

No One Can Agree on a College Football Playoff Expansion Plan

Leaders from the SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Notre Dame can’t decide on how to expand the Playoff.

Oct 2, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman signals to his players in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Notre Dame Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Marcus Freeman Responds to 'Player's Coach' Label

He cleared up that narrative for Notre Dame fans.

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle
NBA

Carlisle Enters COVID-19 Protocols, Pacers Cancel Practice

Both the Pacers and Raptors canceled practice Thursday.

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard runs vs. the Chiefs.
NFL

Tony Pollard Discusses Injury, Status for Cowboys-WFT

He suffered a foot injury during Dallas's win against New Orleans.

SI99 Hoops 2022
Play
College Basketball

SI99 Top 10 NBA Player Comps

Which SI99 players remind us of Anthony Davis, Davion Mitchell, CJ McCollum and others?

Paul Finebaum on air.
Extra Mustard

Paul Finebaum Honors Cecil Hurt With Heartfelt Speech

It was a beautiful speech from the ESPN analyst.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are top Champions League title contenders
Soccer

Champions League Knockout Stage Power Rankings

With the group stage done, the draw on the horizon and the knockout stage a couple of months away, who is looking most likely to win the Champions League title?