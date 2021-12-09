Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy wasn't afraid to lay it out there for Sunday's game against Washington. “We're going to win this game,” he said. “I'm confident in that.”

You don't typically see coaches making predictions that open, but McCarthy thinks his team is set to get back on track. After a 6–1 start to the season, the team has fallen back to the pack a bit, and currently sits at 8–4. The Cowboys remain atop the NFC East, but Washington has been hot, and has clawed to within two games of their division rival.

Quarterback Dak Prescott appreciates McCarthy's confidence though. When asked if he supports his coach's win guarantee, Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill tweeted that Prescott had a clear, two-word response: “S--- yeah.”

Prescott's play has been among the recent issues for Dallas.

His numbers have taken a downturn since his return from a calf injury suffered earlier in the year against the Patriots, though owner/general manager Jerry Jones attributes those issues to the team's wide receivers, and not Prescott.

“The thing that you're seeing is sometimes the pass that looks errant is because the receiver, for instance, ran the route two yards, cut it off two yards shorter,” Jones said. ”He should be out two more yards before he makes his cut.”

The Cowboys will face Washington for the first of two games over a three-week stretch. Sunday's road game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

