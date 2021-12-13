Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Davante Adams, NFL Twitter Poke Fun At Bears LB Mocking Rodgers's Belt Celebration

Author:

One day after Aaron Rodgers threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns, Packers receiver Davante Adams posed the question on every NFL fan's mind: "When has mocking the belt ever worked out well?" 

Bears linebacker Robert Quinn found out the hard way on Sunday in the Packers 45–30 win at Lambeau. After sacking Rodgers on the Packers' opening drive, Quinn broke out Rodgers's trademark belt celebration, possibly unleashing the wrath of the reigning NFL MVP.

One Twitter user was quick to respond to Adams's question with an 82-second montage of Rodgers highlights, complete with Packers fan favorite Todd Rundgren's "Bang The Drum All Day" as the soundtrack. 

Packers reporter Jason Wilde quite literally answered Adams's question by referencing Lions linebacker Stephen Tulloch, who tore his ACL in the middle of a mock-belt celebration and was ruled out for the rest of the 2014 season.

Others were quick to point out that Rodgers, who already made headlines this year for screaming "I still own you!" at Bears fans, threw for 335 (of his 341) yards and four touchdowns after the mock celebration. 

But in the end, Packers running back Aaron Jones may have posed the most succinct answer to the original question. 

To get more Packers news, head over to Packer Central.

