December 14, 2021
Tiger Woods Reacts to Viral Video of Similarities Between Him and His Son

Last December, Tiger Woods shared the course with his son, Charlie, as the two played in the PNC Championship father-son tournament together. This week, the event will mark the return of Woods to the course, 10 months after he was involved in a scary single-car accident

After last year's event, the PGA Tour put together a great montage showing just how similar the father and son duo are on the course. It makes sense that Charlie has a swing that looks very similar to Tiger's. The fact that he carries himself on the course in so many other subtle ways is pretty incredible, though. 

On Tuesday, the PGA Tour published a new video showing Tiger's live reactions to watching the video of he and Charlie's mannerisms. Tiger was beaming throughout, clearly proud to watch his son on the course and amused by just how similar they are.

“Two things that stick out. The timing of the twirls and the pickup of the club. . . of the tee,” Tiger said. 

”Just the nose thing we have,” he added, referring to side-by-side clips of he and Charlie brushing their noses in a similar manner while walking the course. “We both have allergies, so we both struggle on the golf course. We get like, wind blowing and we're both sniffing. Just that little thing that we both have.”

Perhaps the most iconic mannerism in the video, though, comes at the end: Tiger and Charlie, both in Sunday red shirts, giving huge fist pumps after sinking big putts.

“Oh, that's awesome,” Tiger said in reaction.

Tiger and Charlie Woods begin play on Saturday, Dec. 18, with play continuing on Sunday. Golf Channel and NBC both have televised coverage of the event, starting at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

