December 19, 2021
Louisville’s Interim President Apologizes for Embarrassing Mixup During Graduation Speech

Author:

It’s been just over a week since Lori Stewart Gonzalez took over as Louisville’s interim president following the departure of Neeli Bendapudi to Penn State, and among her first public appearances was the school's graduation ceremony. In it, she unfortunately made a sizable bluegrass blunder.

In addressing the graduating class, Gonzalez mistakenly said, “I love the University of Kentucky,” drawing some murmurs from the Cardinal crowd.

Gonzalez did not seem to realize her mistake at first and continued with her speech. When the reaction from the crowd grew more noticeable, she looked around a bit puzzled before eventually figuring out what she had said and having a good laugh at her own expense.

“If anyone has a job application I could fill in after tonight, bring it up here,” Gonzalez quipped.

Gonzalez later apologized in a statement via Twitter for her graduation gaffe:

“Ouch! I've given a lot of speeches, but last night wasn't my finest hour,” Gonzales wrote. “I will do better. Congratulations again, graduates, on all of your accomplishments! Ls up!”

The two schools have a storied sports rivalry, particularly on the hardwood. The men's teams have played nearly every year since 1983, with Kentucky leading the all-time series at 37 wins in 54 games. With the two teams set to face off in Lexington on Wednesday, it's safe to assume Gonzales will be paying close attention.

