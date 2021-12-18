Remember during the 2020 season when Mike Gundy received a Cheez-It shower after beating Miami? Or when Nevada received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for too many french fries on the field?

Fans expected to see a mayo bath rather than the typical Gatorade drenching after the inaugural Duke’s Mayo Bowl last season, but were disappointed when Wisconsin players dumped a Duke's Mayo container filled with the energy drink on coach Paul Chryst instead.

Well, we may just be in luck this year. North Carolina’s Mack Brown and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer both said that they agreed to take a mayo bath if their team wins, per The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach.

The brand announced earlier this month that it would donate $10,000 to the winning team’s charity of choice if the coach agreed to the iconic, buzz-worthy bath.

Sounds like one of the Carolina coaches will walk away looking like this after the bowl win in Charlotte.

