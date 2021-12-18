Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Coaches Agree to Duke’s Mayo Bath in UNC-South Carolina Bowl Game

Author:

Remember during the 2020 season when Mike Gundy received a Cheez-It shower after beating Miami? Or when Nevada received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for too many french fries on the field? 

Fans expected to see a mayo bath rather than the typical Gatorade drenching after the inaugural Duke’s Mayo Bowl last season, but were disappointed when Wisconsin players dumped a Duke's Mayo container filled with the energy drink on coach Paul Chryst instead. 

Well, we may just be in luck this year. North Carolina’s Mack Brown and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer both said that they agreed to take a mayo bath if their team wins, per The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach

SI Recommends

The brand announced earlier this month that it would donate $10,000 to the winning team’s charity of choice if the coach agreed to the iconic, buzz-worthy bath. 

Sounds like one of the Carolina coaches will walk away looking like this after the bowl win in Charlotte. 

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

buck-showalter
MLB

Mets Owner Announces Buck Showalter As Team’s Next Manager

Showalter will reportedly join New York on a three-year deal.

Dec 18, 2021; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) celebrates after throwing a touchdown to break Joe Burrows single season touchdown passing record during the second half against the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium.
College Football

WKU’s Zappe Sets Multiple Single-Season FBS Passing Records

The Hilltopers quarterback etched his name into college football record books on Saturday.

kyrie-irving
NBA

Report: Kyrie Irving Enters Health and Safety Protocols

Irving is the second Nets star in the last hour to enter into the protocols.

kevin-durant3
NBA

Kevin Durant Enters Health and Safety Protocols

The NBA's leading scorer joins seven other Nets players in the protocols.

Urban Meyer after a loss to the Titans.
NFL

Report: Jaguars Fired Urban Meyer For Cause

It seems that there will be a legal battle between the two sides.

coastal
College Football

Coastal Carolina Player Tackles Teammate After Fumble

Redshirt senior Alex Spillum finished the Cure Bowl with 12 tackles, but one viral tackle didn't count.

anthony-davis-injury
NBA

Anthony Davis Leaves Game vs. T-Wolves With Knee Injury

Davis exited the game in the third quarter after scoring nine points in 20 minutes.

Dec 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the sidelines against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
NFL

Jags Owner’s Rep Says Decision To Fire Meyer Didn't Come Wednesday

Shad Khan disputes that the team decided to fire Meyer on Wednesday.