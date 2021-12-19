YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Saturday, and stars around the world of sports had plenty to say about it.

In a rematch less than four months after Paul defeated Woodley by split decision, Paul secured the knockout in the sixth round Saturday in Tampa.

Paul scheduled the rematch after his previous opponent, Tommy Fury, withdrew just two weeks before the fight due to medical reasons.

Trae Young, Patrick Mahomes and Karl-Anthony Towns were among the stars captivated by the knockout on social media.

