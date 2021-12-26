Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
'The Office' Star Pokes Fun At Baker Mayfield After Performance vs. Packers

Author:

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had a tough night against the Packers on Christmas, throwing four interceptions in a tight loss that could have major playoff implications for his franchise. His performance was a major trending topic on Twitter, so much so that one famous actor decided to have a little bit of fun at his expense.

Rainn Wilson, known for playing the hilarious Dwight Schrute on The Office, took to social media with a double-whammy on Mayfield, making fun of both his performance on Saturday night and the fact that the Browns signal-caller stars in so many commercials.

Mayfield, of course, has been the star of Progressive Insurance's NFL commercial series for a few years now.

For what it's worth, Mayfield actually threw two touchdowns on Saturday night. It was the four interceptions that ultimately doomed his team. Regardless, here's the tweet from Wilson, which, of course, resonated with Browns fans.

Wilson's joke aside, Cleveland's loss is a big one when it comes to the AFC playoff race. The Browns now sit at 7–8, and they'll have to win their final two games against the Steelers and Bengals to have a shot at making the playoffs. But even a 9-8 record wouldn't guarantee them a spot in the AFC, which features 13 teams with at least seven wins.

Cleveland will have an interesting call to make regarding Mayfield's future relatively soon. The final two weeks of the season could matter a great deal when it comes to that decision.

