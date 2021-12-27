Joe Burrow did seemingly everything right during Cincinnati’s 41–21 win over the Ravens on Sunday, making NFL history and putting the Bengals in sole possession of first place in the AFC North in the process. As it turns out, he had a little extra motivation to turn in such a superb performance.

After the game, Burrow was asked about comments from earlier in the week made by Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who said that he was not planning on double- or triple-teaming Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase—a tactic Baltimore utilized previously against Green Bay’s Davante Adams. Said Martindale at the time: “Adams is one of the top 2 receivers in the league and he’s not No. 2. Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Fame QB, and I don’t think we’re ready to buy a gold jacket for Joe (Burrow)” per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Unsurprisingly, the ultra-competitive Burrow was well aware of Martindale’s words before throwing for 525 yards and four touchdowns against the Ravens.

“I didn’t think it was a necessary comment,” Burrow said. ”I wouldn’t say I was offended by it. I’m in year two, who knows what’s going to happen down the road, but I didn’t think it was a necessary comment.”

When asked if Martindale’s comments were on his mind during the game, Burrow offered a sly grin and said, “Maybe.”

In the game, Burrow set the NFL record for most passing yards (941) against one team in a single season, according to Football Perspective. His 525 yards are the fourth-most in a single game in league history. Burrow and the Bengals can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win next week at home against the Chiefs.

